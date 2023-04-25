SmartMetric Premium Advanced Biometric Card Has Filed For Patents Internationally While Having Issued Patents In The United States

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SmartMetric, Inc. (OTC: SMME) founder and inventor, Chaya Hendrick has increased the patent protection for the advanced premium biometric card with new international filings both in the United States and internationally.

The SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated credit card is also protected by issued patents in the United States that effectively prohibit anyone else from bringing to market a credit or debit card with a chip and a standard fingerprint sensor.

Having the most advanced biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit card in the world required the focus on protecting the intellectual property from copy cats. “Of course, copying is a form of flattery but to take the invention of another is just simply wrong. I am pleased to say that the SmartMetric biometric card is well protected against intellectual property thieves,” said SmartMetric’s President and CEO, Chaya Hendrick.

The market size of existing credit cards with chips on them is over 11 billion issued cards. As independent market research has evidenced that up to 70% of existing credit and debit card holders are keen to buy and pay for a new credit card or debit card with built in biometric fingerprint activation security, the actual market size for such cards runs into the multi-100’s of millions of cards.

Having issued and pending patents for biometric fingerprint activated credit and debit cards benefits SmartMetric in protecting itself from others who would want to enter the massive biometric credit card market.

SmartMetric has spent well over a decade in perfecting the miniaturization of its biometric card internal electronics. “Creating a totally new product that pushes the limits of electronic component and assembly miniaturization has needed a great deal of perseverance and persistency,” said Chaya Hendrick.

SmartMetric will enforce patents in order to protect the company from predative copy cats who may attempt to steal the intellectual property of the SmartMetric biometric fingerprint activated card.

The SmartMetric advanced biometric fingerprint card has undergone serious product advancement. The new version with live hardware-based fingerprint recognition along with the new green hybrid miniature rechargeable battery and advanced power management system has been assembled. The card’s unique internal operating system, fingerprint recognition algorithm along with an advanced created internal power management system is being inserted into the card separate to the location where the card’s electronics have been assembled. This was done to protect the card’s systems and operating software in a protected and secure environment.

“We are excited about us being able to now present our premium biometric card to card issuers around the world,” said Chaya Hendrick.

ABOUT THE SMARTMETRIC BIOMETRIC CARD: Keeping your biometric identity safe is at the center of the design of the SmartMetric biometric card. At no time does a card holder's fingerprint leave the card. A person’s fingerprint is stored inside the card and matching of the person's fingerprint is done on the card itself. This was a central design requirement of the SmartMetric biometric card solution that necessitated SmartMetric to create a self-powered inside the card, fully functional fingerprint scanner. Also, so that the card could be used at ATMs and POS (Point Of Sale) card readers, the SmartMetric development team created an on card miniature power management system that recharges the card as it is being used in card readers.

To view the SmartMetric Biometric Card please follow this link - Video of the SmartMetric Biometric Card

To view the company website: www.smartmetric.com

Spain moves to adopt biometric only credit cards: This Is The Change That Will Be Announced By Our Credit Card Banks (worldnationnews.com)

Safe Harbor Statement: Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Also such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of that term in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, if we are unable to access the capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; changes in the competitive environment in our industry and the markets where we operate; our ability to access the capital markets; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, which filings are available from the SEC. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable laws. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Investors and security holders are urged to carefully review and consider each of SmartMetric Inc. public filings with the SEC, including but not limited to, if applicable, Annual Reports on Form 10-K, proxy statements, Current Reports on Form 8-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.