Namida Wins Top Intelligent Diagnostics Award for Auria® at Prestigious 2023 Edison Awards™ Honors

FORT MYERS, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Namida Lab's innovative biological breast cancer screening technology, Auria®, has been awarded the prestigious Gold prize for Intelligent Diagnostics at the 36th annual Edison Awards in Fort Myers, Florida. The at-home biological breast cancer screening test, which is powered by tears, was named winner in the Health, Medical & Biotech Intelligent Design category, along with finalists Galleri® by GRAIL and Pharmacogenomic Testing by GeneIQ.

Namida Founder and CEO Omid Moghadam and CSO Dr. Anna Daily, Ph.D., inventor of Auria, accepted the award on behalf of the company. "We are honored to be recognized for innovation that addresses a significant healthcare challenge for women," said Moghadam. "This award is an important milestone in our path to develop affordable, effective, and accessible cancer screening tools."

The Edison Awards™, named after the American inventor Thomas Alva Edison, celebrates the best in product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Previous winners include industry giants such as Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, General Motors, and Genentech. This year's awards featured over 3000 senior business executives and academics from diverse fields such as product development, design, engineering, science, marketing, and education, as well as past winners, on the independent judging panel.

Namida Lab's Auria has already made waves in the healthcare industry as the first tear-based cancer screening test that can be used at home. With the top prize at the 2023 Edison Awards, the company is well-positioned to continue fighting cancer and saving lives through early detection.

Link to press images

About Namida Lab

Namida Lab, Inc., is a product-stage biotechnology company specializing in developing and commercializing early cancer detection proteomics tests. Namida’s first product is Auria®, the first at-home biological breast cancer screening test. Auria is available at auria.care, Walmart, and Amazon.

About The Edison Awards

Established in 1987, the Edison Awards is a program conducted by Edison Universe, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering future innovators. The annual competition honors excellence in new product and service development, marketing, design, and innovation. Past award recipients include Steve Jobs, Elon Musk, and leaders of global corporations such as Coca-Cola, Genentech, General Electric, General Motors, IBM, and Campbell Soup Co. In 2022, the Edison Awards introduced the inaugural Lewis Latimer Fellowship program designed to celebrate, connect, and bring together a community of innovative Black thought leaders. For more information, visit www.edisonawards.com.