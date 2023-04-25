The Alley Opens Its Second Boba Tea Store in the Denver Tech Center in Colorado

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alley is excited to announce the opening of their second location in Greenwood Village, CO, on April 29th, 2023. The new store will be located at 4940 S Yosemite St Unit E6B, on the northeast corner of Yosemite St and E Belleview Ave in the King Soopers shopping plaza, and will be open daily from 11 AM to 9 PM.

The Alley is a global franchise tea shop that specializes in high-quality handcrafted boba tea, a Taiwanese drink that has become a worldwide sensation. DMT Concepts’ first location in the Southlands Shopping Center in Aurora, CO, has been a huge success, and they are now expanding to meet the growing demand for their delicious and refreshing drinks.

They will have a soft opening from April 26th to the 28th from 12 PM - 7 PM, and to celebrate the grand opening of their second store, The Alley is offering a promotion of buy one, get one free on any deerioca (brown sugar boba) or milk tea series. Additionally, they will hand out one goody bag per customer transaction to the first 100 customers. This offer is available to all customers who visit the new store on April 29th, 2023, starting 11 AM.

"DMT Concepts is thrilled to expand its love for boba in Denver with the opening of its second location," said Linh Nguyen, Chief Marketing Officer of DMT Concepts. "Whether you want to savor our unique beverages while enjoying the ambiance or grab a refreshing drink on the go, we invite everyone to join us for our grand opening and share our passion for tea firsthand."

The Alley offers a variety of high-quality boba tea flavors, and are thrilled to introduce their specialty drinks, the lychee green tea, and the purple rice yogurt smoothie exclusive to their grand opening event. Customers can customize their drinks with a variety of toppings, ensuring a personalized experience with every sip.

The franchise makes their own sugar cane syrup and deerioca pearls from scratch, using high-quality, natural ingredients. From the hand-picking of tea leaves to roasting, each cup has a unique aroma and taste, leaving a lasting memory of The Alley's exceptional quality.

The Alley's new location in Greenwood Village is conveniently located near several shopping centers and restaurants. The store's interior is decorated with a modern and cozy atmosphere, making it the perfect place to grab a drink with friends or relax with a book.

For more information about The Alley and their new location in Greenwood Village, visit their website at https://the-alley.us/ or follow them on social media @thealley.usa.

About The Alley DTC:

The Alley DTC is part of a global franchise with presence in twenty-one countries. They offer high-quality handcrafted beverages, boba including tea, coffee, milk tea, slushies, and more, with a meticulous process of selecting and infusing ingredients for only the finest flavors. The Aurora and upcoming Denver, Colorado, locations are managed by DMT Concepts LLC, a dynamic management group that specializes in emerging food and beverage brands in the Rocky Mountain region.

About DMT Concepts LLC:

DMT Concepts LLC is a dynamic management group that specializes in emerging food and beverage brands in the Rocky Mountain region. Headquartered in Denver, CO, the group is committed to empowering the next generation of leaders through staff mentorship and providing valuable customer experiences. DMT Concepts LLC manages franchises and also develops unique proprietary concepts. Among their successful brands are The Alley at Southlands in Aurora, CO, and the flagship location for the renowned Poke chain, Pokeworks, located in the Denver Tech Center. For more information about DMT Concepts connect with them on social media @dmt.concepts.