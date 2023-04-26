Cherre Announces Application Partnership With Enertiv

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cherre, the leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced a new partnership with Enertiv, an operational intelligence platform focused on rapidly decarbonizing the built world. The partnership will allow mutual customers to seamlessly integrate their granular operational data, translating workflow and equipment-level energy data into performance scores for each property and across a portfolio.

Real estate operators and owners face increasing pressure to both deliver auditable carbon emission data and to put forth credible transition plans to achieve their stated targets. However, the challenging realities of operating real estate today – such as fragmented data collection and technologies and an uncertain macroeconomic outlook – make this a difficult task. The partnership between Cherre and Entertiv aims to address this by empowering asset managers to embed decarbonization and ESG data into their operational processes and data governance, powering data-driven insights about their buildings and portfolios.

“As the industry moves into a new phase of ESG – ESG 2.0 – we are shifting from goal-setting to real-world execution,” said Connell McGill, Co-Founder and CEO of Enertiv. “Partnering with Cherre is a natural fit as we work to empower property owners and operators to meet ESG goals in the context of overall asset and portfolio performance. The need to decarbonize is here and the industry is looking to move quickly. This partnership allows our customers to do exactly that.”

Cherre, which recently joined OSCRE’s Environmental Data Standards Project, is deeply committed to ESG data management and standardization. By partnering with Enertiv, Cherre is further helping move the industry forward with contextualized ESG data and data governance.

“Consistent ESG reporting is becoming a critical component of financial success, even though the industry is still working toward globally agreed-upon requirements and standards,” said Kevin Shtofman, Head of Innovation at Cherre. “Our mutual customers can seamlessly integrate their building data into their overall asset and portfolio reporting and remain proactive, adaptive, and responsive to changes in ESG data governance trends.”

About Cherre

Cherre is the leader in real estate data and insight. It connects decision makers to accurate property and market information, and helps them make faster, smarter decisions. By providing a unique “single source of truth,” Cherre empowers customers to evaluate opportunities and trends faster and more accurately, while saving millions of dollars in manual data collection and analytics costs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is headquartered in New York City.

About Enertiv

Enertiv is an operational intelligence platform for commercial real estate, and the only software to combine on-site workflow automation with real-time monitoring and data-driven insights. The asset-agnostic technology has been deployed by portfolios including AvalonBay, Mapletree, Prologis, Related, Starwood and WinnCompanies to increase NOI through expense controls, decarbonize operations, and deliver unprecedented transparency to executives and asset managers.