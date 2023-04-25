The Pickleball Club Secures Two New Locations for Future Clubs in Venice and Pinellas Park

SARASOTA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Pickleball Club, a firm founded in 2019 that develops and operates private membership-based high-amenity indoor pickleball facilities throughout Florida, recently secured locations for two new clubs in Venice and Pinellas Park, bringing its total to seven clubs statewide.

The Pickleball Club purchased a 5.5-acre parcel for $2.8 million in Venice, Fla. for its sixth location at the intersection of Crestview Boulevard and Jacaranda Boulevard for a 40,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility with 14 indoor pickleball courts and an outdoor activity area with two outdoor pickleball courts and two bocce ball courts. The Venice location will also feature a 3,700-square-foot players’ lounge mezzanine overlooking the courts, the company’s own restaurant, Pickle’s Café and Dink’s Pro Shop. The club is expected to open in July 2024.

In Pinellas Park, The Pickleball Club is under contract for its seventh site, an 8.07-acre parcel for $1.75 million located at the Gateway Centre Business Park. The 40,000-square-foot climate-controlled facility will offer members 16 indoor pickleball courts. Pinellas Park will feature an outside activity area, players’ lounge mezzanine, Dink’s Pro Shop and Pickle’s Café similar to the Venice location and other facilities. The land purchase is expected to be complete in December 2023 for an opening in early 2025.

The Pickleball Club’s first location will open this month in Sarasota, near Lakewood Ranch, and feature 12 indoor pickleball courts, in addition to an outside activity area, café, pro shop and players’ lounge. Other locations under development include Port St. Lucie, which is currently under construction, Bonita Springs, Fort Myers and the Villages.

“Our goal is to be the leading social club focused on Pickleball in Florida, followed by an expansion throughout America,” said Brian McCarthy, founder and CEO of The Pickleball Club. “Our concept will give members an upscale country club atmosphere to play and socialize year-round, no matter what the weather is like outside.”

“The Pickleball Club is far and away the market leader in the development of indoor club facilities in the United States,” said Matt Gordon, co-founder of The Pickleball Club. “We have more courts under development, more capital investment than anyone, and more than 100 individual equity investors who have joined us on this amazing journey.”