MCA Connect Acquires Data Consultancy Pervicta to Enable Modern Manufacturing with Advanced Analytics and AI

Learn how MCA Connect Inspire Platform can inspire you to unlock the full potential of your data to make smarter, quicker decisions.

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--MCA Connect, LLC, an award-winning Microsoft Manufacturing and Supply Chain Partner, announced today its acquisition of Pervicta, LLC, a Dallas, Texas based data consultancy specializing in Data Strategy and AI/Machine Learning.

Pervicta employs a seasoned team of data experts with deep expertise in building IP and providing consulting services to help companies turn their data into a strategic asset. “Now more than ever, data is at the heart of every customer conversation. The manufacturing industry has seen significant change over the past few years,” said Claude Watson, MCA Connect CEO. “Welcoming Pervicta to our team means we can reach more customers and bring increased AI/Machine Learning capabilities to help solve increasingly complex manufacturing challenges.”

“Joining forces with MCA Connect enables us to expand our reach and bring advanced data capabilities to manufacturing companies seeking to optimize operations and improve business outcomes,” said James Roberts, CEO of Pervicta.

The acquisition of Pervicta is a significant step in MCA Connect’s commitment to modern manufacturing, the Microsoft Cloud, and manufacturing excellence. The launch of the modern analytics platform MCA Connect Inspire Platform™, coupled with the acquisition of Pervicta enhances the breadth of manufacturing intelligence capabilities MCA Connect brings to its customers. MCA Connect’s best-in-class data and AI services coupled with industry IP such as Inspire Platform™ help customers become more agile, efficient, and profitable.

Lori Borg, MCA Connect Chief Growth Officer and SVP, Manufacturing Intelligence, said, “Combining the strength of our existing Manufacturing Intelligence sales and delivery teams with the Pervicta team allows us to serve our customers more holistically, continue our growth trajectory, and be in lockstep with Microsoft as their go-to Business Applications and Azure partner for all things manufacturing.”

Ryan Smiley, RLH Managing Director and MCA Connect Board Member, said, “This acquisition demonstrates our commitment to expanding the reach and capabilities of MCA Connect, enhancing their ability to serve US-based and global customers with world-class expertise. We believe the data strategy and advanced analytics capabilities Pervicta brings will further accelerate MCA Connect’s existing growth model.”

About MCA Connect

MCA Connect is a global systems integrator and ISV with specialization in modern manufacturing, the Microsoft Cloud, and manufacturing excellence. A Microsoft Azure and Business Applications Solutions Partner, MCA Connect delivers innovative technology solutions and services that help manufacturing companies improve business outcomes using world-class processes built on the Microsoft Cloud.

About Inspire Platform™

MCA Connect’s Inspire Platform™ is a modern analytics platform providing self-service business intelligence while enabling advanced machine learning and AI to give customers a competitive advantage in Industry 4.0 and intelligent manufacturing. This subscription-based IP delivers end-to-end visibility and real-time curated manufacturing / supply chain intelligence across organizational boundaries to improve inventory turns, fill rate, customer satisfaction, profitability, and sustainability.

About Pervicta

Pervicta is a specialized Data Consultancy offering decades of experience in Data Strategy, Data Modeling, Reporting, and Advanced Analytics. Founded on the belief that data can be an organization’s greatest asset when leveraged properly, Pervicta employs a proven process for business alignment, technical validation, and statistical modeling that leads to fine-tuned models and enhanced performance to create real business value.

About RLH

RLH Equity Partners is a private equity firm focused on investing in and growing distinctive services businesses into market leaders by strengthening their infrastructure and investing in new initiatives. RLH Investors completed a majority investment in MCA Connect in June 2020.