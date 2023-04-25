Amentum Selected for $75B HHS Contract to Provide Facilities and Services for Refugees

CHANTILLY, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Amentum was awarded a spot in a multiple-award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract to support the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), Administration for Children and Families, Office of Refugee Resettlement. With a total contract ceiling of $75 billion, this contract provides multiple facilities and services throughout the continental U.S. including campuses, direct care, supervision, and related solutions necessary for the care of refugees until they can be placed with an appropriate sponsor.

“Our customer recognized that Amentum is a world leader in managing complex programs and delivering advanced capabilities for successful humanitarian missions,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, President of Amentum’s Critical Missions Group. “We look forward to bringing our expertise in expeditionary medical solutions and mission operations to ensure the wellbeing of the refugee population in the U.S.”

Amentum will participate in task order opportunities for the three task areas under this IDIQ – Direct Care, Facilities Management, and Wrap Around Services. Under this contract, Amentum will provide care for refugees in a safe, healthy environment with consideration of the unique nature of each person’s situation while incorporating welfare principles in the best interest of the refugee.

“We’ve earned our customers’ confidence over decades of successfully executing the U.S. government’s most critical humanitarian efforts, including the forcibly displaced people from Afghanistan. We look forward to bringing the latest solutions and advancements to humanitarian missions under this contract,” said Rob Tillery, Senior Vice President of Operations at Amentum.

The contract consists of one five-year base and one five-year option period, and funding is issued at the task order level.

About Amentum

Amentum is a leader in global engineering, project management and solutions integration, trusted to modernize the most critical missions anywhere in the world. Driven to create a safer, smarter, cleaner world, we innovate as a team of inventive doers passionate about making a difference. Underpinned by a strong culture of ethics, safety and inclusivity, Amentum is fiercely committed to operational excellence and successful execution. Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, we have more than 44,000 employees in 85 countries in all 7 continents. Visit us at amentum.com to learn how we solve what’s next.