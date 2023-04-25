Tachyum Chooses SENKO’s SN Connectivity for Prodigy System

LAS VEGAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tachyum™ has entered into an agreement with Senko Advance Co., Ltd. for Optical Interconnect Solution for Prodigy® systems enabling high-speed data transfer in data centers. The criterion for selection was the robustness, reliability, and versatility of the SN® (Simplified Network) connectivity solutions.

SENKO's SN connectivity solutions are known for their high data rates and robustness. The SN breakout solution is designed to provide high-speed data transmission at rates of up to 100 Gbps per port. The SN breakout solution is an ideal solution for high-performance computing, data center, and cloud applications that require high data rates, low latency, and high reliability.

"We are proud to have been chosen by Tachyum to provide the high-speed connectivity required by its Prodigy system," said David Jenkins, Director of Product Management at SENKO. "Our SN connectivity solutions are designed to provide robust and reliable performance for the most demanding data center and cloud applications. The SN breakout solution is a cost-effective and versatile solution that enables easy migration to high-speed 100 Gbps networks, providing increased flexibility and scalability for our customers."

SENKO's SN breakout solution is designed to enable easy migration from existing 10 Gbps or 25 Gbps networks to high-speed 100 Gbps networks. The solution supports breakout cables that enable a single 400 Gbps port to be split into four 100 Gbps ports, providing increased flexibility for switch-to-switch connectivity in the data center and cloud applications.

"We chose SENKO's SN connectivity solutions for their high data rates, reliability, and versatility. It enabled Tachyum to develop its own networking infrastructure to support HPC/AI deployments for the Prodigy Universal Processor. Tachyum’s flattened networking infrastructure is optimized for performance, cost, efficiency, and ease of maintenance," said Pini Herman, Senior Director of Solutions Engineering of Tachyum. "The Prodigy system requires a high-speed and reliable connectivity solution to deliver the high-performance computing required by modern data centers and AI applications. SENKO's SN connectivity solutions meet this requirement and enable us to deliver unprecedented computing performance at a fraction of the power consumption of existing solutions."

Prodigy delivers a revolutionary new architecture that unifies the functionality of CPU, GPGPU, and TPU into a single chip. As a Universal Processor, Prodigy provides both the high performance required for cloud and HPC/AI workloads within a single architecture. Because of its utility for all workloads, Prodigy-powered data center servers can seamlessly and dynamically switch between computational domains.

By eliminating the need for expensive dedicated AI hardware and dramatically increasing server utilization, Prodigy reduces CAPEX and OPEX significantly while delivering unprecedented data center performance, power, and economics. Prodigy integrates 128 high-performance custom-designed 64-bit compute cores, to deliver up to 4x the performance of the highest-performing x86 processors for cloud workloads, up to 3x that of the highest performing GPU for HPC, and 6x for AI applications.

About Tachyum

Tachyum is transforming AI, HPC, public and private cloud data center markets with its recently launched flagship product. Prodigy, the world’s first Universal Processor, unifies the functionality of a CPU, a GPU, and a TPU into a single processor that delivers industry-leading performance, cost, and power efficiency for both specialty and general-purpose computing. When Prodigy processors are provisioned in a hyperscale data center, they enable all AI, HPC, and general-purpose applications to run on one hardware infrastructure, saving companies billions of dollars per year. With data centers currently consuming over 4% of the planet’s electricity, predicted to be 10% by 2030, the ultra-low power Prodigy Universal Processor is critical to continue doubling worldwide data center capacity every four years. Tachyum, co-founded by Dr. Radoslav Danilak is building the world’s fastest AI supercomputer (128 AI exaflops) in the EU based on Prodigy processors. Tachyum has offices in the United States and Slovakia. For more information, visit https://www.tachyum.com/.

About Senko

Senko Advanced Components is a wholly owned subsidiary of SENKO Advance, which is headquartered in Yokkaichi, Japan. With 16 locations globally and dozens of design and manufacturing facilities providing local support to customers all around the globe. SENKO was incorporated in the United States in the early nineties and has since been recognized as one of the industry’s specialists in passive fiber optic interconnects and optical components. To date, SENKO has deployed over 800 million connectors. 150+ patents awarded, with more than 300 patents pending. For more information, visit https://www.senko.com/.