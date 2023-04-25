AM Best to Participate on Innovation Panel at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium 2023

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best Senior Director Sridhar Manyem will moderate a panel discussion at the InsurTech Hartford Symposium 2023, which will take place on May 2-3, 2023, at Mohegan Sun in Hartford, CT.

The session is titled, “Structuring for Innovation – The key roles to have today to bring future value.” Panelists will include Kelsey Cabrera, head of operations, strategy & innovation, Arch Cap Group; Mitchell Kemper, head of Partnership Labs – Solaria Labs, Liberty Mutual Insurance; and Bruno Sardinha, vice president, innovation, Travelers. Manyem is the head of AM Best’s industry research team and his responsibilities include publishing the company’s perspectives on topical issues relating to the insurance industry and possible implications to Best’s Credit Ratings.

The 35-minute session is scheduled for 10:50 a.m. (EDT) on Wednesday, May 3. The panel will discuss approaches on how organizational structure and culture can foster innovation, including AM Best’s process of assessing innovation. For more information about the InsurTech Hartford Symposium 2023, please visit the organization’s conference website.

AM Best is a global credit rating agency, news publisher and data analytics provider specializing in the insurance industry. Headquartered in the United States, the company does business in over 100 countries with regional offices in London, Amsterdam, Dubai, Hong Kong, Singapore and Mexico City. For more information, visit www.ambest.com.

