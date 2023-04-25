AMTD to Launch “LA REVUE DES MONTRES” in Singapore with L’Officiel Inc. SAS upon permission given by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish locally

NEW YORK & SINGAPORE & HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Following L’OFFICIEL Inc. SAS (a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB)’s successful recruitment of a full team of experienced professionals and local experts in Singapore and Malaysia to set the foundation for a new and powerful launch under the direct owner’s model, AMTD Digital Media Solutions Pte. Ltd. (now renamed as L’Officiel Singapore Pte. Ltd.) is pleased to announce that permission has been granted by the Singapore Registrar of Newspapers to publish the magazine namely “LA REVUE DES MONTRES”. This is another milestone in the evolution of L’Officiel in Asia, developing the direct owner’s model and integrating various media brands globally. AMTD IDEA Group together with AMTD Digital Inc. are excited to continue working with its allies and trusted business partners, to launch a refreshed and unique L’Officiel range of products to the Singapore market under one global IP, one global media platform and one global rollout plan.

Dr. Calvin Choi, the Global Chairman of L’Officiel Inc. SAS, commented “This is an important milestone for L’Officiel Inc. SAS through reinforcing our presence in South East Asia. The appetite of the region for premium watches is growing and with the launch with LA REVUE DES MONTRES in the region we will reinforce the links between the best watch makers in the world and collectors in the region. The AMTD Spidernet is proudly expanding our footprint into the watch industry.”

Benjamin Eymère, CEO of L’Officiel and Chief Metaverse Officer of AMTD IDEA Group, said: “30 years of the launch LA REVUE DES MONTRES has proven to be trusted media within the watch industry and for watch collectors. Seeing the expansion of the magazine and the digital platform in South East Asia shows the ambition of AMTD Digital to cover the largest community across the world and surely reinforces our capabilities to help the best watch makers in the world to expand into South East Asia and Greater China, which as we know will be key for growth in the next years.”

L’Officiel SAS Inc. together with AMTD Digital Media & Entertainment Group, being the media, cultural and entertainment arm of AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD), a subsidiary of AMTD IDEA Group, form part of a comprehensive platform globally covering media, art, culture and entertainment. The platform boasts extensive credentials and experience in producing, promoting and distributing top quality contents, images and outputs to the public.

About AMTD Group

AMTD Group is a Hong Kong headquartered Asia conglomerate with core business portfolio to span across financial services, media and culture, education and training, and premium assets and hospitality.

About AMTD IDEA Group

AMTD IDEA Group, formerly known as AMTD International Inc. (NYSE: AMTD; SGX: HKB) represents a premier Asia financial institution and digital solutions group connecting companies and investors from Asia, including China and Hong Kong as well as the ASEAN markets with global capital markets. Its comprehensive one-stop financial services plus digital solutions platform addresses different clients’ diverse and inter-connected financial needs and digital requirements across all phases of their life cycles. Leveraging its deep roots in Asia and its unique eco-system — the “AMTD SpiderNet” — AMTD IDEA Group is uniquely positioned as an active superconnector between clients, business partners, investee companies, and investors, connecting the East and the West. For more information, please visit www.amtdinc.com or follow us on Twitter at @AMTDGroup.

About AMTD Digital Inc.

AMTD Digital Inc. (NYSE: HKD) is a comprehensive digital solutions platform in Asia. Its one-stop digital solutions platform operates four main business lines including digital financial services, SpiderNet ecosystem solutions, digital media, content and marketing, as well as digital investments. It is the fusion reactor at the core of the AMTD SpiderNet ecosystem and empowers and integrates the various digital businesses within its ecosystem. For AMTD Digital’s announcements, please visit https://ir.amtdigital.net/investor-news.

About LA REVUE DES MONTRES

For over 30 years, being a real reference for connoisseurs and passionate collectors. La Revue des Montres introduces readers to the many facets of the watchmaking world, a modern, sophisticated industry, emblematic of the world of luxury. The teams of La Revue des Montres produce a watchmaking guide once a year.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “will,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “aims,” “future,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “estimates,” “likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the beliefs, plans, and expectations of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc., are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the filings of AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and AMTD IDEA Group and AMTD Digital Inc. do not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.