Rose & Co Enters into Strategic Collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence to Offer End-to-End Solution for Investor Access and Engagement

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rose & Company, a global leader providing corporate issuers broad access to the global institutional investment community, (“Rose & Co”), today announced a strategic collaboration with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a division of S&P Global, to bring a suite of highly complementary capabilities to better serve its customers.

Clients of Rose & Co and S&P Global Market Intelligence will be able to increase their access to the global investment community by combining S&P Global Market Intelligence’s world class, data driven investor targeting services and Rose & Co’s relationship-based institutional investor engagement services. By working together, the two companies will provide their clients a unique end-to-end solution for investor engagement.

"We are excited to work with S&P Global Market Intelligence, a global leader in data and analytics for corporate issuers, to provide public companies with the most comprehensive solution available for investor targeting and engagement,” said Simon Rose, Chief Executive Officer of Rose & Co. “Having the resources to effectively engage with institutional investors is essential for public companies to maintain a competitive position in the capital markets. We believe that our collaboration with S&P will be a powerful means to help public companies achieve their strategic objectives and ultimately drive valuation. We are extremely excited to leverage S&P data and analytics to create a category re-defining offer to our clients.”

“Corporate teams face a challenging macroeconomic and regulatory environment and are looking to overcome a resource gap in effectively engaging and marketing their investment stories to institutional investors,” said Ari Davies, Head of Business Development at S&P Global Market Intelligence. “We are pleased to work with Rose & Co, which we expect will add significant value for clients looking to develop relationships with new investment pools and gain enhanced connectivity on the critical final mile to the investment community.”

About Rose & Company

Rose & Company is an investor relations and advisory firm dedicated to helping companies effectively deliver their investment propositions to high-quality institutional investors in order to enhance valuation and access to the capital markets.