Textron Aviation celebrates milestone 400th delivery for Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2

WICHITA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Textron Aviation today announced the delivery of its 400th Citation CJ4 series aircraft to Koch Holdings of Easton, Pennsylvania. This milestone delivery for the Cessna Citation CJ4 series reinforces the Citation family as the world’s most popular line of business jets and demonstrates the company’s commitment to continued innovation for customers as exemplified in the latest Citation CJ4 Gen2 aircraft.

Cessna Citation jets are designed and manufactured by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) company.

“Our customers appreciate the quality and reliability, as well as the comfort and flexibility provided by the Cessna Citation CJ4 Gen2,” said Lannie O’Bannion, senior vice president, Global Sales and Flight Operations. “This aircraft is a direct response to continued conversations with our customers. Their input, combined with the excellent work by our employees, helped create an incredible aircraft. Thank you to everyone who made this milestone possible.”

Textron Aviation employees and representatives from Koch Holdings celebrated this significant milestone with a special delivery ceremony at Textron Aviation headquarters in Wichita.

The Citation CJ4 business jet series, which entered service in 2010, continues to stand out due to its combination of high performance, low operating costs and class-leading cabin amenities. It’s recognized as one of the premier single-pilot business aircraft in the world.

About the Citation CJ4 Gen2

The CJ4 Gen2 is the largest Citation aircraft in the light jet segment. Cessna Citations are renowned for combining reliability, efficiency and comfort with class-leading performance, and no other family of business jets offers such a seamless progression of aircraft with extraordinary capabilities.

The single-pilot certified CJ4 Gen2 combines superior speed, range and operating economics compared to larger aircraft, making it the ideal platform for owner operators or corporate missions. The jet seats up to ten passengers and offers a 1,040-pound baggage capacity.

Valued by customers around the world for luxury and productivity, the CJ4 Gen2 is also used for a wide range of missions including air ambulance, maritime patrol, search and rescue and aerial survey.

About Textron Aviation

We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com | www.defense.txtav.com | www.scorpionjet.com.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training. For more information, visit: www.textron.com

Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking statements which may project revenues or describe strategies, goals, outlook or other non-historical matters; these statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.