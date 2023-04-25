GroupBy and SADA Team Up to Better Serve Retail Industry

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GroupBy, a SaaS-based eCommerce product discovery technology leader, and leading professional services company, SADA, announce a collaboration to better serve their joint customer base. This effort streamlines communications and access to expedite GroupBy’s customer onboarding process.

Following the launch of its next-gen Search and Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, GroupBy experienced a surge in demand from retailers and brands seeking to implement the company’s software and professional services. This collaboration between the two organizations allows retailers to focus on their product and sales, while SADA and GroupBy in turn support the technological elements. The teaming of GroupBy and SADA will eliminate the need to hire in-house support.

“Working with SADA, one of the world’s largest professional services companies, was a natural fit,” shares Roland Gossage, CEO of GroupBy. “SADA’s familiarity with Google’s technology gives its engineers an inside track to the foundation of our platform, expediting our implementation and integration with other services in SADA’s portfolio.”

SADA, a multi-year, award-winning Google Cloud partner, works exclusively with customers on Google Cloud to accelerate their innovation with efficient, customized solutions. Considered a must-have, rather than an add-on, SADA harnesses their 20+ years of experience and the power of Google Cloud to help customers activate the features and tools they need when they need them.

GroupBy and SADA have a significant number of overlapping retail customers that can take advantage of this collaboration. SADA can help customers expedite the implementation process to as little as five-to-six weeks for GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, compared to the average seven-to-twelve-week implementation prior to the partnership.

“We are always looking for ways to help our customers achieve their business outcomes faster. In working with GroupBy, we can help retailers create personalized shopping experiences that accelerate online revenue growth,” said Tony Safoian, President and CEO of SADA. “By working together, our teams can design packages to best fit our customers’ needs and ensure a seamless deployment process.”

Click here to learn more about GroupBy’s Product Discovery Platform Powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI.

Click here to learn more about SADA’s cloud retail services and solutions.

To hear more about how the cloud and retail AI influence the shopping experience, listen to Roland Gossage and Michael Ames, Managing Director of Vertical Markets at SADA, discuss the topic on the Cloud N Clear podcast.

About GroupBy Inc.

GroupBy's cloud-native SaaS technology powers the world's most relevant and highly converting eCommerce websites. Our composable Product Discovery Platform powered by Google Cloud Discovery AI, provides industry-leading features for data enrichment, search, recommendations, navigation, personalization, merchandising and search analytics. GroupBy’s next-generation search and recommendations platform creates seamless eCommerce experiences optimized for your business outcomes, including revenue, margin, and profit. We excel with complex, large-scale B2B configurations and in dynamic, high volume B2C scenarios. Founded in 2013, GroupBy is headquartered in Toronto, Canada and has offices in Austin, Texas.

About SADA

SADA is a market leader in professional services and an award-winning solutions provider of Google Cloud. Since 2000, SADA has been committed to helping customers in healthcare, media, entertainment, retail, manufacturing, and the public sector solve their most complex challenges so they can focus on achieving their boldest ambitions. With offices in North America, India, Armenia and UK/Ireland providing sales and customer support teams, SADA is positioned to meet customers where they are in their digital transformation journey. SADA is a 5x Google Cloud Partner of the Year award winner with 10 Google Cloud Specializations and a proven track record of offering customers best-in-class service. SADA is a 15x honoree of the Inc. 5000 list of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies and has been named to Inc. Magazine’s Best Workplaces three years in a row. Learn more at www.sada.com.