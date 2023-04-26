Hypedcode Introduces Hyperfocus 2 for macOS

An introduction video to Hyperfocus, presenting the micro-tasking experience, the visual guides and the ergonomic screen breaks.

An introduction video to Hyperfocus, presenting the micro-tasking experience, the visual guides and the ergonomic screen breaks.

TIMISOARA, Romania--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today Hypedcode launched the latest version of Hyperfocus 2 in the macOS App Store. With a fresh new design and a set of new unique features, Hyperfocus 2 leaps into the macOS productivity space with HF+, empowering you to unlock more profound levels of focus and new heights of productivity:

Microtasking • Go in and out of focus quickly whenever switching contexts. The new microtasking experience keeps you constantly aware of your work session status and progress, with the always-on current task view.

Completely keyboard controlled and with an intuitive UX, the microtasking experience redefines the speed at which you can get work done, no matter how complex your end goal is.

Time Estimates • A new way of planning your session, down to the second. By directly entering your time estimate when writing down your task list, Hyperfocus will provide you with progress status and a detailed timeline of your work session as you tick along.

Time-tracking • Tracking your time has never been more subtle or seamless. Going from task to task, at the end of your session, you’ll have a complete timeline of what you’ve done, when, and how well you performed on your given estimate. Easily export to .CSV to have a lasting artifact of your work session.

Screen Ergonomics • Initially created to be the figurehead of better screen hygiene, Hyperfocus 2 keeps its ergonomics DNA and takes it further by offering a healthier blinking experience and stress reduction visual guides along the previous intelligent screen and sitting breaks.

Among a bunch of other new features and improvements, these four main features could help define Hyperfocus 2 as a core application for anyone getting work done in front of the screen.

The newly introduced HF+, more than halving the original Hyperfocus monthly subscription price, now offers a yearly plan that adds a 60% discount on top of the adjusted monthly subscription price and includes a free trial..

Explore the new updates by finding Hyperfocus 2 today in the macOS App Store or reading the HF2 dedicated website at hyperfocusapp.com.