BabyQuip Enters Into Baby and Kids Party Gear Rentals

SANTA FE, N.M.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BabyQuip, the #1 global baby gear rental marketplace, has expanded from family travel into new territory with the launch of BabyQuip Party, the first national marketplace for baby and kids party rentals. BabyQuip Party is now available in 45+ cities across the U.S. with more being added every week, just in time for birthdays, spring and summer parties, and holidays.

“As the premier service renowned for supporting family travel by providing families with high-quality clean, safe, and insured baby and toddler gear, branching into kids party gear rentals was a natural step for BabyQuip,” said Fran Maier, BabyQuip CEO and Founder. “From helping families create a kid-friendly and extra-fun party environment, to giving hosts an affordable, commitment-free alternative to purchasing gear that’s expensive and inconvenient, BabyQuip Party solves some of the pain points associated with family events.”

BabyQuip Party supports families with all of their baby and kids party rental needs, ranging from entertainment-focused gear like soft play zones, ball pits, and lawn games to essential equipment such as kids’ tables and chairs, high chairs, and diaper changing stations.

Leveraging BabyQuip’s simple and seamless experience, BabyQuip Party connects party hosts with Quality Providers (BabyQuip’s fully-vetted independent contractor community) through the platform’s managed marketplace. Families can book and modify short-term party gear reservations, which are typically 4 to 6 hours, through the user-friendly website and app.

As part of BabyQuip’s concierge-style service, all rentals are sanitized, delivered, set-up/disassembled, and picked-up by Quality Providers. To-date, BabyQuip’s Quality Provider network has served over 150,000 families and received over 40,000 5-star reviews.

BabyQuip Party is currently offered in select cities including Los Angeles (CA), Orange County (CA), San Diego (CA), Orlando (FL), New York (NY), Dallas/Fort Worth (TX), Seattle (WA), and Philadelphia (PA), and is projected to be in all 50 states by the end of the year. “Our Quality Providers across the U.S. have already seen the demand for party sets, so creating a dedicated service offering makes renting party gear even easier for families and Quality Providers alike,” said Maier.

For more information on BabyQuip Party, visit www.BabyQuip.com/Party.

About BabyQuip: Founded in May 2016, BabyQuip helps families "Pack Light & Travel Happy" to over 1,200 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Australia, and beyond. Powered by a trusted community of over 1,500 trained and insured Quality Providers, BabyQuip delivers clean, quality baby gear including cribs, car seats, strollers, and other essentials to make family travel more enjoyable and convenient. BabyQuip also empowers Quality Providers with the opportunity to build their own baby gear rental businesses through its managed marketplace. BabyQuip Party, introduced in 2023, offers short-term baby and kids party gear rentals. Strategic partnerships include Destination by Hyatt, Wyndham, Curator Hotels, AvantStay, and Guesty, among others. BabyQuip appeared on the ABC hit show, Shark Tank, in March 2020. CEO Fran Maier is a Super Founder, best known for co-founding and being the first General Manager of Match.com and as a Founder and CEO of TRUSTe (now TrustArc). For more information, visit www.BabyQuip.com, connect @babyquip or watch the BabyQuip video.