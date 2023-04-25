iCapital® Launches Structured Investments Through the Envestnet Platform

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--iCapital1, the global financial technology platform driving access and efficiency in alternative investing for the asset and wealth management industries, announced it has launched a holistic structured investment ecosystem within Envestnet, a leading provider of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness, that includes full proposal generation and the trading workflows.

"iCapital and Envestnet are focused on making it easier for advisors and clients to reach their financial goals,” said Jillian Altamura, Managing Director and Head of Platform Partnerships at iCapital. “This first-to-market integration brings structured investments into an advisor’s suite of investment solutions and gives them a 360-degree view of client finances.”

Powered by SIMON from iCapital, the leading marketplace for risk-managed and alternative solutions, the integration with the Envestnet platform enhances advisors' capabilities by streamlining the proposal-to-execution process for structured investments and offering access to analytical features. It delivers full data for active management and centralization while integrating structured investment data into client reports.

“For the first time, advisors can allocate to structured investments through the Envestnet proposal,” said Dana D’Auria, Co-CIO and Group President, Envestnet Solutions at Envestnet. “The integration allows advisors to add fee-based structured investments into proposals, transact on those products and assess them next to more traditional asset classes without ever leaving the Envestnet ecosystem. We look forward to leveraging iCapital’s technology and team of professionals to deliver this solution to the market.”

Through SIMON from iCapital’s learning center and marketplace, advisors and clients may also benefit from multimedia educational resources, including a library of 90+ videos, on-demand asset class education, and customized compliance-tracking tools. The learning center and marketplace are now available through Envestnet’s Launchpad, which centralizes the advisor experience for financial planning. Also launching through this partnership are the Structured Investments block available in MyBlocks by Envestnet | MoneyGuide for investor education. Clients can use this block to understand the potential impact of these products on a portfolio.

The Envestnet and SIMON collaboration empowers financial advisors with a seamless, comprehensive ecosystem for structured investments – boosting efficiency, amplifying insights, and paving the way for a smarter financial future for advisors and clients.

About iCapital

Founded in 2013, iCapital is the leading global fintech company powering the world’s alternative investment marketplace. iCapital has transformed how the wealth management, banking, and asset management industries facilitate access to private markets investments for their high-net-worth clients by providing intuitive, end-to-end technology and service solutions; education tools and resources; and robust diligence, compliance, and portfolio analytics capabilities. iCapital’s solutions enable organizations to streamline and scale their operational infrastructure for alternative investments and to provide access to direct investments and feeder funds at lower minimums through simplified digital workflows.

iCapital-managed platforms offer wealth advisors and their high-net-worth clients access to an extensive menu of private investments, including equity, credit, real estate, infrastructure, hedge funds, structured investments, annuities, and risk-managed solutions. iCapital has been recognized on the Forbes Fintech 50 list each year from 2018 to 2022, the Forbes America’s Best Startup Employers in 2021, 2022, and 2023, and MMI/Barron’s Industry Awards as Solutions Provider of the Year in 2020, 2021, and 2022.

As of February 28, 2023, iCapital services over $153 billion in global client assets, of which $30 billion are from international investors (non-US Domestic) across more than 1,230 funds. Employing more than 1,090 people globally, iCapital is headquartered in NYC and has offices worldwide, including in Zurich, London, Lisbon, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Toronto.

For more information, visit www.icapital.com | Twitter: @icapitalnetwork | LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/icapital-network-inc

The material herein has been provided to you for informational purposes only by iCapital, Inc. (“iCapital”). This material is the property of iCapital and may not be shared without the written permission of iCapital. No part of this material may be reproduced in any form, or referred to in any other publication, without express written permission of iCapital.

This material is provided for informational purposes only and is not intended as, and may not be relied on in any manner as legal, tax or investment advice, a recommendation, or as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to purchase or a recommendation of any interest in any fund or security offered by iCapital. You should consult your personal accounting, tax, and legal advisors to understand the implications of any investment specific to your personal financial situation. This material does not intend to address the financial objectives, situation, or specific needs of any individual investor. Alternative investments are complex, speculative investment vehicles and are not suitable for all investors.

The information contained herein is an opinion only, as of the date indicated, and should not be relied upon as the only important information available. Any prediction, projection or forecast on the economy, stock market, bond market or the economic trends of the markets is not necessarily indicative of the future or likely performance. The information contained herein is subject to change, incomplete, and may include information and/or data obtained from third party sources that iCapital believes, but does not guarantee, to be accurate. iCapital considers this third-party data reliable, but does not represent that it is accurate, complete and/or up to date, and it should not be relied on as such. iCapital makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of this material and accepts no liability for losses arising from the use of the material presented. No representation or warranty is made by iCapital as to the reasonableness or completeness of such forward looking statements or to any other financial information contained herein.

The manner of circulation and distribution of this document may be restricted by law or regulation in certain countries, including the U.S. This document is not directed to, or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity who is a citizen or resident of or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction, including the U.S., where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would subject iCapital to any registration or licensing requirement within such jurisdiction not currently met within such jurisdiction. Persons into whose possession this document may come are required to inform themselves of, and to observe, such restrictions. It is the responsibility of the recipient of this document to comply with all relevant laws and regulations.

Alternative investment products and services may be offered through iCapital Securities, LLC. Structured investment products and services may be offered through Axio Financial LLC and/or SIMON Markets LLC. iCapital Securities LLC, Axio Financial LLC, and SIMON Markets LLC are each a registered broker/dealer, member FINRA and SIPC, and an affiliate of Institutional Capital Network, Inc. (“iCapital”). Alaia Capital LLC, an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), acts as a portfolio consultant to m+ funds and is an affiliate of iCapital. Outcome Driven Strategies, LLC, and Cornerstone Advisory, each an investment adviser registered with the SEC, provide investment advisory services for the structured investment separately managed accounts described herein. Outcome Driven Strategies, LLC is jointly owned by Axio Advisors LLC and Cornerstone Advisory (not affiliated with iCapital).

iCapital and Envestnet are separate and unaffiliated firms. This release should not be construed as an offering, recommendation or endorsement of any particular product, service, or firm. Nothing contained herein is intended to constitute legal, tax, securities, or investment advice, nor an opinion regarding the appropriateness of any investment, nor a solicitation of any type by Envestnet.

© 2023 iCapital, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

1 iCapital, Inc., and its affiliates (together, “iCapital”)