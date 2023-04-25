Atlantic Coast Mortgage Streamlines eClosings with Blend

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Blend (NYSE: BLND), a leading provider of cloud banking services, announced today that independent mortgage bank Atlantic Coast Mortgage has recommitted to Blend to streamline its end-to-end mortgage process, from application and disclosures to electronic closings via Blend’s hybrid/remote online notarization (RON) products.

“One of the things we look for in a technology solution is the ability to provide the customer with the information they need promptly, and an interface and platform that they’re able to easily interact with,” said Ed Vint, Chief Information Officer at Atlantic Coast Mortgage. “The ability for us to have an easy-to-use technology-focused solution that allows us to decision quicker, and provide the borrower with tools that allow them to upload documents at their convenience, is what we’re trying to achieve.”

Through Blend, mortgage borrowers can complete a mortgage application in as little as 10 minutes, and Blend Mortgage customers have seen, on average, a 70%+ pull-through conversion rate on mortgage applications. In 2022, Blend helped financial services firms process nearly $1.3 trillion in loan volume.

“We are excited to once again work with Atlantic Coast Mortgage in providing their borrowers with a superlative customer experience,” said Gaurav Nagla, Blend’s Head of eClose. “Implementing streamlined eClose technology provides immediate dividends to both borrowers and lenders today but also positions firms for success in the future when mortgage volume rebounds once again.”

Based on the success of hybrid close, Atlantic Coast Mortgage plans to explore offering a full RON eClosing experience.

“Your mortgage platform is your first interaction with the borrower; this is what they’re going to see first–looking at it from that standpoint really opens up your eyes to what improvements and features we look for in a solution,” Vint said.

