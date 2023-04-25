It’s a Hole in One: LPGA Signs Historic Deal with SeatGeek as First Tour-Wide Ticketing Partner in the U.S.

NEW YORK & DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SeatGeek, the high-growth technology platform transforming the live event experience for fans, teams and venues, today announced an exclusive partnership with the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA). SeatGeek is the first-ever tour-wide ticketing partner for U.S.-based tournaments on the LPGA Tour. The partnership kicks off this summer in preparation for the 2024 season, with tickets to the 2024 Solheim Cup available on May 31, 2023.

“ This partnership will be transformative for the relationship between the LPGA and our fans, giving us the ability to connect all of our tournaments in a meaningful way and create new paths for fan engagement,” said Matt Chmura, LPGA Chief Marketing, Communications and Brand Officer. “ Using SeatGeek’s state-of-the-art technology and unique data, we’ll better understand our fans and develop new and improved ways to provide them with a world-class tournament experience. We couldn’t be more excited to work with SeatGeek to grow our business and elevate women’s professional sports.”

Whether looking to attend the LPGA Drive On Championship in Arizona or Cognizant Founders Cup in New Jersey, fans across the country can take advantage of SeatGeek’s easy-to-use platform and features to create the ultimate tournament experience. SeatGeek’s event-day feature, Rally, will turn golf fans' tickets into a personal concierge, helping them find driving directions, customized entry instructions, weather updates and more.

As part of the partnership, LPGA will have access to SeatGeek’s cutting-edge back-end technology, Unify. The platform will help the organization and tournament staff manage their sales and inventory efficiently to deliver a customized live event experience for today’s golf fans. SeatGeek’s vertically integrated platform will also help the team at LPGA capture better economics across the entirety of the league – a first for the organization.

“ Our partnership with LPGA is nothing short of a perfect match,” said Danielle du Toit, President at SeatGeek. “ This deal will allow us to interact with a brand new fanbase centered around the tournament-going experience. We’re eager to introduce the latest ticketing technologies and live event features to golf’s most passionate fans while doubling down on our position as a champion for women in sports.”

Aspire, an industry expert in ticketing solutions, managed and operated as a neutral consultant throughout the bidding process.

SeatGeek recently announced marketplace partnerships with Major League Baseball (MLB) and Paciolan, the largest ticketing company in college athletics, and a primary ticketing deal with the NFL’s Tennessee Titans, expanding its reach to new audiences. The company showed remarkable success in 2022, announcing 16 new premier partnerships, including the Utah Jazz, Baltimore Ravens, United Soccer League (USL), New Mexico United, Florida Panthers, and two football clubs in the UK, Leeds United and Watford F.C.

ABOUT LPGA

The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is the world’s premier women’s professional golf organization. Created in 1950 by 13 pioneering female Founders, the LPGA, whose members now represent over 60 countries, is the longest-standing professional women’s sports organization. Through the LPGA Tour, the Epson Tour, a joint venture with the Ladies European Tour and the LPGA Professionals, the LPGA provides female professionals the opportunity to pursue their dreams in the game of golf at the highest level. In addition to its professional tours and teaching accreditation programs, the LPGA features a fully integrated Foundation, which offers best-in-class programming for female golfers through its junior golf programming and LPGA Amateurs chapters, tournaments and membership. LPGA aims to use its unique platform to inspire, transform and advance opportunities for girls and women, on and off the golf course.

Follow the LPGA online at www.LPGA.com and on its mobile apps. Join the social conversation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

ABOUT SEATGEEK

SeatGeek is on a mission to transform the live event experience for fans, teams and venues. By combining a consumer marketplace with innovative primary ticketing box office technology, SeatGeek has become a high-growth global ticketing leader. SeatGeek delights fans through industry-first features, including Deal Score, its proprietary ticket rating technology; Rally, its event-day operating system; and SeatGeek Swaps, the first return policy offered by a major ticketer. In parallel, the platform's open-ecosystem enterprise ticketing software empowers teams, venues and promoters to efficiently grow their businesses while delivering the superior experience that all fans deserve.

SeatGeek is proud to partner with some of the most recognized names in sports and live entertainment across the globe, including the Dallas Cowboys, Utah Jazz, Florida Panthers, and Liverpool F.C., as well as NASCAR, the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), half of the English Premier League (EPL), and multiple theaters across NYC’s Broadway. Curious? Visit www.seatgeek.com.