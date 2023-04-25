EOS Linx and Seven States Power Corporation to Add DC Fast Chargers in Atoka, Tennessee, in 2023

BRENTWOOD, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EOS Linx, an owner and operator of a growing national, solar-supported electric vehicle (EV) charging network, is partnering with Seven States Power Corporation to provide public EV charging in Atoka, TN, through the installation and operation of a DC fast charger and Level 2 (L2) EV chargers along Highway 51 S in Atoka, TN, a key Tennessee EV corridor.

DC fast chargers can recharge EVs in 20-45 minutes and complement the existing EOS product suite of Level 2 chargers, providing drivers with options to meet individual charging needs.

“Our partnership with Seven States is mutually beneficial and aligns with our vision to deliver the customized EV experience drivers are looking for,” says EOS Linx CEO, Blake Snider. “In addition, incorporating fast charging technology alongside EOS L2 chargers will reduce EV driver range anxiety commonly associated with interstate travel.”

Range anxiety is often cited as the top barrier to EV adoption: EV drivers worry that they may run out of power before finding a suitable charging station. The chargers in Atoka, TN, will be installed later this year and will support the Fast 50 initiative, a network of fast charging stations every 50 miles along Tennessee interstates and major highways, led by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation and the Tennessee Valley Authority.

“Seven States is proud to continue our efforts to build out EV charging infrastructure across the Tennessee Valley in strategic locations like this one in Atoka,” said Seven States President and CEO Betsey Kirk McCall. “We look forward to partnering with EOS Linx on this installation to provide another public charging opportunity for both residents and travelers in the area.”

About EOS Linx

EOS Linx owns and operates a growing, national electric vehicle (EV) charging network committed to advancing an EV lifestyle-based solution through advanced edge technology and user-focused functionality. Our comprehensive EV charging solution includes solar power generation and storage, AI-based security, and digital out-of-home advertising that adds immediate value to each location. EOS Linx is building an EV charging infrastructure that supports the transition to sustainable transportation and creates a cleaner, healthier planet for future generations.

About Seven States Power Corporation

Seven States Power Corporation (Seven States) is a technology solutions provider for utilities in the Tennessee Valley. As a non-profit membership cooperative, it is 100% owned and operated by 153 municipal and cooperative power utilities across portions of seven different states in the region. Seven States leverages innovative technology to design, develop, and deploy sustainable solutions in the areas of electrification, renewables, and connectivity. It strategically deploys solutions that support grid resiliency, economic development, and decarbonization efforts.