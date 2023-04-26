XLerateHealth Partners with ScholarRx to Launch Suite of Entrepreneurship Education Products and Tools

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XLerateHealth (XLH) is partnering with ScholarRx, a medical education technology company, to launch a suite of experience-based entrepreneurship education products and tools as part of a recent National Institutes of Health STTR $2.98 Million Phase II IDeA Regional Entrepreneurship Development (I-RED) Award.

The aim of the I-RED Award is to facilitate the development of university-based biomedical researchers’, faculty, and students’ entrepreneurial skills to translate scientific discoveries into commercial products -- shortening the time it takes to get these promising technologies from “bench to market”. As part of the award, XLH will leverage the ScholarRx content authoring platform, “Rx Bricks Create”, to create, house, and distribute entrepreneurial education modules.

"We are excited to partner with ScholarRx to offer this suite of experience-based entrepreneurship education products and tools to innovators in the region who are serious about getting their technologies commercialized and funded," said Jackie Willmot, CEO of XLerateHealth. "By leveraging the ScholarRx platform, we can easily create and iterate content, collaborate efficiently, and track participant engagement and completion. Ultimately, the long-term goal is to distribute to outside organizations such as universities, colleges, health systems, and entrepreneurial service organizations across the United States and beyond -- providing them with a robust suite of commercialization content."

"We are thrilled to partner with XLerateHealth and support the development of new curricular digital learning modules using our Bricks Create authoring platform," said Dr. Tao Le, CEO of ScholarRx. "We are especially excited that Bricks Create will help XLerateHealth in their efforts to build and expand the XLerator Network by providing them with innovative digital learning solutions that will enhance their educational offerings.”

NIH grant recipients, XLerateHealth and Academic Lead University of Kentucky (via the XLerator Network), have created and launched the first five entrepreneurial education modules in early 2023 and will complete another 20 modules over the course of the grant. The team recently issued a highly competitive Request for Applications for the inaugural I-RED Program. Innovators in the NIH Southeast IDeA State region (KY, WV, SC, AR, MS, LA, and Puerto Rico), who are selected to participate in the I-RED program, will have access to the content.

XLerateHealth and the University of Kentucky, are currently seeking applications in the Southeast IDeA States Regions (KY, WV, SC, LA, AR, MS and Puerto Rico) from faculty, academic investigators, clinicians (with university faculty appointments), and students -- who are close to or ready to translate their human health related technologies into commercial products (e.g., medical devices, diagnostics, therapeutics, digital health, and tech enabled healthcare services). Successful applicants will receive funding that aligns with their commercialization targets and milestones. Deadline to submit proposals is May 5, 2023, and the program will start summer 2023. For more information and/or to apply, please visit our webpage at https://xleratornetwork.com/ired-program.

About XLerateHealth:

XLerateHealth’s mission is to cultivate and grow impactful healthcare innovation in the Midwest, Southeast and other areas of the country where great innovation often goes unrecognized and underfunded. Founded in 2012, XLH supports the development of healthcare innovation through its healthcare accelerator, which helps start-up founders commercialize their business and attract funding. XLerateHealth also leads the efforts to build and operate the XLerator Network, an NIH-funded partnership with Academic Lead University of Kentucky along with 24 other academic institutions in the Southeast. The objective of this work is to increase the commercialization of promising life science and healthcare innovations in the NIH-designated Southeast Institutional Development Award (IDeA) states. www.xleratehealth.com

About ScholarRx:

ScholarRx is a mission-driven organization serving over 150,000 medical students and physician learners annually. ScholarRx’s integrated platform and modular suite of tools empower educators and learners alike to co-create curriculum, expand their knowledge, and educate the next generation of health professionals globally. Our platform of accessible tools and study systems was created for educators to propel learners into the next step of their career. ScholarRx recently launched the Brick Exchange, the first global shared curriculum exchange for health professionals, designed to empower faculty and medical schools to rapidly build and deploy high-quality education experiences, even in resource-constrained environments. www.scholarrx.com