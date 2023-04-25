Del Grande Dealer Group Raises More Than $42,000 to Help Fight Pediatric Cancer

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Del Grande Dealer Group DGDG, Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group, recently partnered with the Hyundai Hope on Wheels, a non-profit dedicated to helping kids fight cancer. DGDG’s Capitol Hyundai, Fremont Hyundai and Stevens Creek Hyundai sold a total of 3,046 units, which resulted in a $42,644 donation. The money raised will provide critical funds to the efforts of doctors and researchers who work tirelessly to improve outcomes for children battling cancer.

“The Del Grande Dealer Group and its 1,000-plus team members truly believe that giving back and being a part of the community is extremely important,” said DGDG CEO Jeremy Beaver. “Being able to work with our manufacturer partners like Hyundai Motor America allows us to raise even more funds than we could on our own and we are grateful for their support.”

In addition to national efforts, DGDG continues to support their local communities through DGDG Does Good, the charitable arm of the Del Grande Dealer Group.

About Hyundai Hope on Wheels®

Hyundai Hope on Wheels is a 501c3 non-profit and is the unified effort of Hyundai Motor America and its U.S. dealers. Since 1998, our mission is to help kids fight cancer. HyundaiHopeOnWheels.org.

is Northern California’s largest family-owned automotive group. The dealer group comprises 17 brands and 19 dealerships in Northern California including: Audi Modesto, Salinas Honda, Capitol Buick GMC, Capitol Chevrolet, Capitol Ford, Capitol Hyundai, Capitol Kia, Capitol Mazda, Capitol Subaru, Capitol Volkswagen, Concord Mazda, Fremont Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, Fremont Hyundai, Genesis of Stevens Creek, Salinas Honda, Stevens Creek Hyundai, Stevens Creek Mazda, Team Cadillac, Team Chevrolet, and Team Mazda. DGDG’s team of more than 1,000 employees offers professional, friendly, and courteous service as well as No Brainer Checkout™ for online and in-store purchases to produce happy car buyers. DGDG.com.