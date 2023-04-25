DocGo Announces Strategic Mobile Health Agreement with Fresenius Medical Care

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DocGo (Nasdaq:DCGO), a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services, today announced it has entered into a preferred provider agreement with Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) – the largest provider of kidney dialysis treatment in the United States. This preferred provider agreement includes remote patient monitoring, principal care management, chronic care management, and urgent care services. DocGo has been an FMC preferred medical transportation partner since 2019.

The new multi-year agreement, expected to start on May 1, 2023, advances DocGo’s mission to provide high-quality, technology-driven care to patients, where it’s needed, when it’s needed, and ensure better experiences and outcomes. DocGo’s remote patient monitoring services will provide a solution for nephrologists to extend their reach and better manage patients’ conditions. Additionally, DocGo capabilities include after-hours support for urgent care needs, both treating on scene as well as ambulance transport when necessary.

“Our relationship with Fresenius Medical Care positions DocGo to assist nephrologists with patient treatment, while growing and offering services that enable us to do what we do best: provide proactive care that mitigates a patient’s chance of hospitalization,” said Anthony Capone, CEO of DocGo. “By providing services such as remote patient monitoring, chronic care management and 24x7 mobile urgent care, our top-rated medical professionals can operate as an extension of nephrologists to help develop successful and accessible treatment plans that keep patients healthy longer.”

DocGo's suite of services can help nephrologists better manage the condition of the 780,000-end stage renal disease patients and millions of chronic kidney disease patients that are currently estimated to reside in the U.S. by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. DocGo uses data from its remote patient monitoring program to continually assess a patient’s condition. If necessary, DocGo can also dispatch urgent care services and medical transportation to patients in need of immediate attention.

By integrating into DocGo’s existing infrastructure and leveraging DocGo’s world-class AI technology, this DocGo/Fresenius Medical Care collaboration will help more patients manage their condition, stay healthier in their homes, and have beneficial health outcomes.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing high quality, highly affordable care to patients where and when they need it. DocGo's innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient's home or workplace. Together with DocGo's integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About Fresenius Medicare Care

Fresenius Medical Care is the world’s leading provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases of which around 3.9 million patients worldwide regularly undergo dialysis treatment. Through its network of 4,116 dialysis clinics, Fresenius Medical Care provides dialysis treatments for approximately 345,000 patients around the globe. Fresenius Medical Care is also the leading provider of dialysis products such as dialysis machines or dialyzers. Along with its core business, the Renal Care Continuum, the company focuses on expanding in complementary areas and in the field of critical care. Fresenius Medical Care is listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (FME) and on the New York Stock Exchange (FMS).