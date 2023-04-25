Better Wealth Management for Everyone: OneDigital Chooses Pontera to Help Clients with Their 401(k)s

NEW YORK & OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital—a leading insurance brokerage, HR consulting, and wealth management firm serving over 100,000 employers and millions of individuals across the U.S (“OneDigital”)—has announced today that it has partnered with financial technology company Pontera. With this partnership, OneDigital Investment Adviser representatives are able to more effectively manage plan participant accounts as part of their cohesive, goals-based investment strategies for clients.

“At OneDigital, we are committed to offering wealth management for everyone,” said Vince Morris, President of Retirement and Wealth at OneDigital. “Pontera is a strategic step forward to enable our advisers to better serve the financial needs of working Americans.”

The partnership comes at a time when more Americans are looking for help with the management of their retirement savings amid market volatility and inflationary pressures. Researchers have recently found that upwards of 40 percent of employees cash out their 401(k) when leaving a job, even when it is detrimental to the accumulation of their savings.

“We are excited to be a part of OneDigital’s balanced approach to providing financial freedom to individuals,” said David Goldman, Chief Business Officer of Pontera. “In addition to having investment assistance options such as target date funds and managed services, participants can also seek more bespoke in-plan management with OneDigital and their advisers.”

Using Pontera’s solution, OneDigital wealth managers will be able to gain deep insights into each of their client’s retirement accounts to make informed rebalancing decisions while retaining assets in-plan.

"Advisers must be able to present a comprehensive plan that delivers the best solution for their clients,” said Andrew Jefferys, National Vice President, Wealth Management Solutions for OneDigital. "This is extremely difficult to do without incorporating all of the client’s retirement assets. Partnering with Pontera will provide our advisers with the tools necessary to help their clients achieve their personalized goals and objectives.”

Originally founded in 2000, OneDigital provides over 100,000 employers with insurance, financial services and human resources consulting advisory. With the acquisition of Resources Investment Advisors in 2020, OneDigital expanded into retirement and wealth and now manages $120 billion in Total Assets Serviced.

Retirement savers who are interested in learning more about the service should speak with their investment adviser or visit onedigital.com.

Investment advice offered through OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC, an SEC-registered investment adviser and wholly owned subsidiary of OneDigital.

About OneDigital

OneDigital’s team of fierce advocates helps businesses and individuals achieve their aspirations of health, success and financial security. Our insurance, financial services and HR platform provides personalized, tech-enabled solutions for a contemporary work-life experience. Nationally recognized for our culture of caring, OneDigital’s teams enable employers and individuals to do their best work and live their best lives. More than 75,000 employers and millions of individuals rely on our teams for counsel and access to fully integrated worksite products and services and the retirement and wealth management advice provided through OneDigital Investment Advisors. Founded in 2000 and headquartered in Atlanta, OneDigital maintains offices in most major markets across the nation. For more information, visit onedigital.com.

About Pontera

Pontera is a fintech company on a mission to help millions of Americans retire better by enabling financial advisors to manage, rebalance and report on assets in held-away accounts, including 401(k)s, 403(b)s, and more. The platform is designed to work across many account types and seamlessly integrate with existing portfolio management tools to help advisors improve their clients' financial outcomes. Founded in 2012, Pontera is headquartered in New York City. Learn more at pontera.com.