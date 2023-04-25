Loop Media Partners With First Canadian GPO As It Continues to Expand Canadian Distribution Footprint

GLENDALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV), a leading multichannel streaming platform that provides curated music video, sports, news and entertainment television channels for businesses, announced today a new partnership with First Canadian GPO, a group purchase organization that helps small and medium-sized businesses find immense savings on supplies and services. With this partnership, First Canadian GPO will begin offering Loop’s proprietary Loop Player and Loop TV service to its 7,000 members, providing these businesses with a new way to engage with customers using both television channels, and digital signage.

Tara Kolakowski, Co-Head of Growth Marketing & Distribution remarked, “To remain competitive, businesses need to find ways to engage customers and keep them entertained. Our new partnership with First Canadian GPO will help its members create experiences that align with their customers’ values to drive loyalty and positive brand affinity.”

First Canadian GPO serves members across various industries and in 800 cities and towns throughout Canada. The company continuously works to identify partners that can offer high-quality products to its members at the most competitive prices. Loop Media emerged as a logical partner for First Canadian GPO's members, as it not only provides outstanding music and entertainment television channels and digital signage but also provides its services at no cost to businesses. This collaboration benefits all parties involved, fostering new opportunities for growth and enhancing customer engagement.

"First Canadian is excited to present Loop Media's Loop TV streaming video service to our extensive network of 7,000 members," announced Matt Toews, CEO of First Canadian GPO. "Our mission is to provide the finest deals on products for our members and their teams. Partnering with Loop Media ensures that they not only benefit from a complimentary service but also have the opportunity to reap attractive cash rewards – an exceptional advantage for small- and medium-sized businesses."

The partnership with First Canadian GPO is the second, and largest, international distribution deal that Loop Media has signed in the past two months. In March, the company launched its TikTok television channel with St. Louis Bar & Grill in their 75 locations across Canada.

“Our partnership with First Canadian GPO is an important next step for us as we continue looking to grow our international footprint,” said Brett Boyke, Co-Head of Growth Marketing and Distribution, at Loop Media.

Loop Media is committed to providing premium entertainment options in out-of-home environments to businesses across the globe. The company’s continued expansion into Canada highlights its growth as it continues to expand outside the United States. Loop TV currently has more than 57,000 active screens across the United States, and over 2 billion monthly video impressions.

About Loop Media, Inc.

Loop Media, Inc. (“Loop Media”) (NYSE American: LPTV) is a leading digital out of home (DOOH)TV and digital signage platform optimized for businesses, streaming more than 200 free music video, news, sports and entertainment channels through its Loop TV service. Loop Media is the leading company in the U.S. licensed to stream music videos to businesses through its proprietary Loop Player.

Loop Media’s digital video content reaches millions of viewers in DOOH locations including bars/restaurants, office buildings, retail businesses, college campuses, airports and on free ad-supported TV platforms like Roku and at local gas stations on GSTV terminals and nearly 400,000 hotel rooms in over 1300 hotels in the United States.

Loop is fueled by one of the largest and most important video libraries that includes music videos, movie trailers and live performances. Loop Media’s non-music channels cover a multitude of genres and moods and include movie trailers, sports highlights, lifestyle and travel videos, viral videos and more. Loop Media’s streaming services generate revenue from advertising, sponsorships, integrated marketing and branded content, and from subscriptions.

To learn more about Loop Media products and applications, please visit us online at Loop.tv

Safe Harbor Statement and Disclaimer

This news release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including, but not limited to, Loop Media’s ability to compete in the highly competitive markets in which it operates, statements regarding Loop Media’s ability to develop talent and attract future talent, the success of strategic actions Loop Media is taking, and the impact of strategic transactions. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations, opinion, belief or forecasts of future events and performance. A statement identified by the use of forward-looking words including "will," "may," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "estimate," "should," and certain of the other foregoing statements may be deemed forward-looking statements. Although Loop Media believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, these statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual future activities and results to be materially different from those suggested or described in this news release. Investors are cautioned that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected. The forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof. Loop Media takes no obligation to update or correct its own forward-looking statements, except as required by law, or those prepared by third parties that are not paid for by Loop Media. Loop Media’s SEC filings are available at www.sec.gov.