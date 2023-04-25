Studentreasures Celebrates 16 Million Published Student-Authored Books

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, as part of Studentreasures Publishing’s 16 millionth published author celebration, nine classes at Compass Elementary in Platte City, MO were recognized for writing, illustrating and publishing their own books. Specifically, Ms. Parrish’s first-grade class was honored for publishing Studentreasures’ 16 millionth student-authored book, In 30 Years, and awarded a $1,000 school grant as part of the celebration.

“We are very excited and honored to be part of Studentreasures’ 16 millionth book celebration,” says Dr. Kimberly Archer, principal at Compass Elementary. “Our students are always excited to publish their books with Studentreasures. It elevates our students’ status as authors and gives their writing an additional purpose. Our families, students, teachers and staff love having these keepsake books to look back on year after year!”

“Today, we’re celebrating these nine classes and their teachers for achieving something most people only dream of – publishing their own books,” said Chad Zimmerman, president and chief executive officer of Studentreasures Publishing. “We’re also celebrating publishing 16 million student-authored books and recognize Ms. Parrish’s super-creative, first-grade class for helping us reach this meaningful milestone. We also wish the best of luck to the Compass Elementary students on their entry into the National Book Challenge and the chance to win a $5,000 grant for their school!”

About Studentreasures Publishing

For more than 25 years, Studentreasures has helped 16 million students become proud, published authors. Named the “best free school publishing program,” Studentreasures provides engaging, hands-on writing lessons in classrooms across the United States and Canada. To learn more, visit https://studentreasures.com/.