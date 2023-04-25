CITCO Water Announces Partnership With Trivest

LEXINGTON, Ky. & MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CITCO Water (“CITCO” or the “Company”) announces it has partnered with Trivest Partners (“Trivest” or the “Firm”), a Miami-based private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada.

Founded in 1931 and based in Lexington, KY, CITCO Water is a value-added distributor of a diverse mix of water and wastewater chemical solutions, smart meters, integrated technology, hardware (pipes, valves, fittings), outsourced inventory management, and repair solutions. The Company provides an end-to-end solution for critical municipal water and wastewater needs – “ Everything Needed to Take Water from the Source, to the Consumer, and Return It Back to the Source.” CITCO Water maintains a unique mix of recession resistant infrastructure repair, replacement, and upgrade products combined with mission critical water treatment chemicals and related technical expertise. The Company serves over 1,500 municipal and contractor customers through 10 strategically located facilities across Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee.

“ For over 90 years, CITCO Water has remained steadfast in its mission to be ‘Solutions Driven. Commitment Given.’ with customers, vendors, communities, and employees needs at the forefront,” said Jeff Morrison, CEO of CITCO Water. “ Partnering with Trivest will allow us to build upon this reputation, and the Firm’s collective financial, operating, and strategic resources will enable us to expand across the U.S. with a partner that shares our commitment to our customers, employees, vendors, and the communities we serve.”

“ CITCO Water combines local market expertise, entrepreneurial spirit, and unmatched product depth with an intense focus on developing new solutions for its customers’ ever-changing water and wastewater needs. The Company’s end-to-end water and wastewater solutions will allow CITCO Water to capitalize on the secular growth in waterworks infrastructure repair and retrofit needs. We look forward to partnering with the CITCO Water team to execute multiple identified organic growth initiatives and pursue strategic add-on acquisitions in the waterworks industry,” added Frank Hapak, Principal at Trivest.

About CITCO Water

CITCO Water provides end-to-end municipal water and wastewater solutions, including chemical solutions, smart meters, integrated technology, hardware (pipes, valves, fittings), outsourced inventory management, and repair. The Company is headquartered in Lexington, KY, and maintains 10 branch locations across Kentucky, West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Tennessee. For additional information, please visit www.citcowater.com.

About Trivest

Trivest Partners, with offices in Miami, Charlotte, Chicago, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and Toronto, is a private investment firm that focuses exclusively on the support and growth of founder-led and family-owned businesses in the U.S. and Canada, in both control and non-control transactions. Since its founding in 1981, Trivest has completed more than 500 investments, totaling approximately $8 billion in value. The firm has roughly $4.5 billion in assets under management, with a growing team of over 70 professionals. For more information, visit www.trivest.com.