CCC Integrates its Get It Now Article Delivery Service Within Ex Libris Rapido Integrated Borrowing Solution

DANVERS, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CCC, a leader in advancing copyright, accelerating knowledge, and powering innovation, announces an expansion to its longstanding integration with Ex Libris, a leading provider of cloud-based solutions for higher education. CCC’s award-winning article delivery service, Get It Now, is now available via a free add-on within Ex Libris’ Rapido integrated borrowing solution where articles can be purchased by library staff and delivered directly to patrons.

Get It Now provides faculty, students, researchers, and staff with full-text articles from unsubscribed journals – 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. With Get It Now, librarians can purchase high-quality article PDFs from over 19,000 leading journals for immediate delivery. Get It Now is used by hundreds of academic libraries around the world to help expand their virtual collections.

Rapido from Ex Libris, part of Clarivate, is an integrated borrowing solution designed for modern library experiences. For users, Rapido provides an integrated digital borrowing experience that acts as an extension of the library collection. Students manage the borrowing experience in a few clicks, without ever leaving the library’s interface. Its transparent delivery dates lets users know whether items will arrive in time for their assignment. For libraries, Rapido extends their collection, without extending the budget, with automated access to the resources of the Rapido community. In addition, with its automation of the borrowing and lending processes, staff manage a higher volume of requests with less effort.

“CCC makes it easy for faculty, researchers, staff, and students at all levels to access and share copyrighted content with innovative licensing and content solutions,” said Emily Sheahan, Vice President & Managing Director, CCC. “As a result of this expanded integration with Ex Libris, Rapido customers can enjoy the benefits of our easy-to-use Get It Now service integrated directly into its platform, providing unmatched content discovery and immediate access in support of scholarly research.”

"A unique feature of Rapido is its Cloud App Center, which enables our partner community, including CCC, to add value to Rapido by integrating their library applications within the resource sharing workflow," said Judith Fraenkel, Director of Product Management, Ex Libris. "We're excited to offer millions of articles via the Get It Now Add-on in Rapido for immediate purchase and delivery by library staff 24 x 7. This integration is a win-win for both library staff and patrons."

ABOUT CCC

A pioneer in voluntary collective licensing, CCC (Copyright Clearance Center) helps organizations integrate, access, and share information through licensing, content, software, and professional services. With expertise in copyright, information management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, CCC and its subsidiary RightsDirect collaborate with stakeholders to design and deliver innovative information solutions that power decision-making by harnessing information from a wide variety of data sources and content assets.

ABOUT EX LIBRIS

Ex Libris, part of Clarivate, is a leading global provider of cloud-based SaaS solutions that enable institutions and their individual users to create, manage, and share knowledge. In close collaboration with its customers and the broader community, Ex Libris develops creative solutions that increase library productivity, maximize the impact of research activities, enhance teaching and learning, and drive student mobile engagement. Ex Libris serves over 7,500 customers in 90 countries. For more information, see our website and join us on LinkedIn, YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter.

ABOUT CLARIVATE

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. Clarivate’s Mission is to help customers solve some of the world’s most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using our trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.