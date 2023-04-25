TreviPay Partners with Mirakl to Provide Invoicing and Payment Solutions to Marketplace Businesses

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TreviPay, the global B2B payments and invoicing network, has partnered with Mirakl, the SaaS solution chosen by leading enterprises worldwide to manage their marketplace and dropship business, to provide a centralized financing, invoicing and payment solution for manufacturers, distributors and group purchasing organizations operating marketplace and dropship platforms powered by Mirakl globally.

Marketplace adoption is accelerating rapidly in the B2B space, with sales on B2B marketplaces doubled globally to $112 billion in 2022. As the number of B2B marketplaces continues to rise, they must offer better tools to stand out from the competition and attract and retain buyers and sellers. Digital-first B2B buyers expect flexible payment options with speed and convenience, while sellers need a digitized and streamlined accounts receivable process managed externally to provide efficiency and free up time and resources.

Through TreviPay, marketplace operators can offer consolidated invoicing, meaning if buyers shop from one or numerous merchants within the marketplace, they can receive a single consolidated invoice. Additionally, TreviPay will enable marketplace merchants to accept credit card payments and/or provide net terms invoicing (giving buyers the option to pay on invoice in 30, 60 or 90 days) while the merchant is paid immediately. Merchant payouts can be distributed to one or many bank accounts, and payments can also be split. Finally, TreviPay decisioning and onboarding make it simple for merchants to approve new buyers, and efficiently capture long-tail spend of smaller, infrequent purchasers. Rather than engaging multiple payments and invoicing vendors, TreviPay provides marketplaces and their merchants with the simplicity of a single partner.

“Marketplaces want to focus on creating dynamic communities for their buyers and sellers, not building out A/R departments to manage invoicing and payments – that’s where TreviPay comes in,” said Brandon Spear, CEO of TreviPay. “We know that loyalty begins with the payment in B2B marketplaces; buyers want credit decisions in less than 30 seconds and payments choice with options to meet their needs. And merchants need high approval rates to increase transaction volume, and they want to be paid immediately.”

“Successful B2B marketplaces offer a payments and invoicing experience that matches how buyers and sellers operate their businesses today,” said Andy Barker, Executive Vice President, Financial Services, Mirakl. “By partnering with TreviPay, Mirakl is expanding our ecosystem of proven partners to continue meeting the needs of enterprises across industries, so that every Mirakl-powered Marketplace can exceed the expectations of today’s digital-first B2B buyers.”

At the launch of this partnership, two joint enterprise clients have already signed on. To learn more about improving payments for B2B marketplaces, contact TreviPay or Mirakl today.

About TreviPay

At TreviPay, we believe loyalty begins with the payment. By understanding the diverse and unique requirements of B2B sellers, TreviPay’s global B2B payments and invoicing network enables enterprises to provide payments choice and convenience, open new markets and automate accounts receivables. With more than four decades of experience, TreviPay serves leaders looking to build loyalty while driving efficiency and embracing new digital channels, especially in industries with large distribution networks such as manufacturing, retail, and transportation. For more information, visit trevipay.com.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the SaaS solution chosen by leading enterprises worldwide to manage their marketplace and dropship business. Mirakl’s intuitive, secure and scalable technology powers profitable digital growth in all angles of commerce – from platform models to personalization and payments. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and market leaders like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Macy's Inc., Maisons du Monde, and Toyota Material Handling, partner with Mirakl to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.