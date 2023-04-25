GoNetspeed Begins Installing Kennebunk’s First High-Speed Fiber Internet Customers

KENNEBUNK, Maine--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber to the premises internet provider, today announced that service installations in Kennebunk have officially begun. GoNetspeed’s $2 million investment delivers Kennebunk access to a new fiber internet option. Once construction is complete, more than 2,000 homes and businesses will have access to GoNetspeed’s symmetrical fiber internet speeds, allowing customers to upload as fast as they download. Residents and businesses interested may visit gonetspeed.com to confirm service availability for their location and to sign up for service installation.

“Kennebunk has given us a warm welcome with overwhelming support so far,” said Richard Clark, GoNetspeed CEO. “We are grateful for this impactful partnership and are excited for the opportunity to serve the community by providing access to high-speed fiber internet that will bring a multitude of connectivity possibilities to residents and businesses throughout the area.”

GoNetspeed is continuing to ensure that more communities throughout Maine have access to a high-speed 100% fiber internet infrastructure. Currently, Bangor, Bath, Biddeford, Brewer, Brunswick, Cape Elizabeth, Cumberland, Falmouth, Gorham, Gray, New Gloucester, Old Orchard Beach, Old Town, Orono, Saco, Scarborough, Topsham, Westbrook, Windham, and Yarmouth have access to GoNetspeed’s service. Many other communities throughout the state are well on their way to having access to GoNetspeed’s fiber internet.

With a legacy of innovation and a commitment to customer service, GoNetspeed is excited to accelerate the expansion of fiber networks throughout nine states, including Maine. GoNetspeed continues to deliver more fiber, more access, more speed, and better reliability to residents and businesses throughout our footprint. With access to 100% fiber internet, customers have access to symmetrical upload and download speeds, ranging from 250 Mbps to 1 Gbps (1,000 Mbps). Learn more about GoNetspeed at gonetspeed.com.

About GoNetspeed:

GoNetspeed, a high-speed 100% fiber internet provider serving residential and business customers in Maine, Alabama, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, and West Virginia, formed a partnership with Oak Hill Capital (“Oak Hill”) in January 2021, allowing GoNetspeed to accelerate the expansion of its fiber network throughout the Northeastern U.S. Adding thousands of new service areas every year, GoNetspeed is one of the largest independent internet providers in the east. For more information about GoNetspeed, or to inquire about service in your residence, business or community, visit gonetspeed.com.