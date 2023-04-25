ShipStation Announces New Partnership with Mirakl to Deliver Enhanced Shipping Processes on Leading Marketplaces

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ShipStation, the world’s leading cloud-based ecommerce shipping solution, today announced a partnership with Mirakl, the leading SaaS solution to power scalable, profitable ecommerce growth. The partnership will integrate ShipStation to the Mirakl Connect ecosystem, granting merchants access to enhanced shipping processes on the world’s leading marketplaces.

Merchants in the Mirakl Connect ecosystem can now easily access ShipStation through a direct integration. In parallel, ShipStation merchants can now access Mirakl Connect, the industry’s largest ecosystem of high quality, vetted global brands and marketplace partners. Within the ecosystem, ShipStation merchants get access to Mirakl’s 350+ marketplace channels and selling tools, with the ability to seamlessly retrieve and print order labels through their ShipStation accounts. As a result, merchants are better equipped to build and grow their multi-marketplace businesses, and marketplace operators can provide better customer experiences thanks to accurate, real-time shipping updates.

“With the proliferation of ecommerce, it’s critical for merchants to be everywhere their customers are shopping,” said Sudha Chandrasekharan, Senior Vice President of Ecommerce Products at Auctane, ShipStation’s operating brand. “Now more than ever, the online marketplace is a critical sales channel. ShipStation’s integration with Mirakl empowers our merchants with the tools they need to start selling on marketplaces faster, and gives them access to the established customer bases of some of the world’s most trusted retailers.”

“Through this partnership, sellers in our Mirakl Connect ecosystem will be equipped with a renowned solution, already used by sellers around the world, enabling them to offer a delivery experience that matches best-in-class retailers,” said Jean-Gabriel de Mourgues, Executive Vice President, Mirakl Connect & Growth Solutions. “By being positioned to confidently respond to shopper demands for speedy, efficient deliveries, our sellers’ conversion rates will improve. It’s a win-win for all stakeholders in the marketplace ecosystem — shoppers, sellers, and our customers, the companies operating marketplaces.”

ShipStation and Mirakl’s integration gives merchants the selling tools to:

Import orders and export tracking numbers between the two solutions

Streamline shipping operations for purchases made on Mirakl marketplaces

Scale their business workflows to multiple marketplaces

The new integration is available now, for all merchants on the ShipStation platform. Visit here to learn more and to start your free trial today.

About ShipStation

Every day, tens of thousands of ecommerce retailers rely on ShipStation to solve the day-to-day challenges of importing orders and processing shipments. The trusted leader in shipping software since its founding in 2011, ShipStation helps online sellers scale their businesses and deliver exceptional customer experiences, with an intuitive online solution that allows them to efficiently ship orders — wherever they sell and however they ship. The multi-channel and multi-carrier platform offers a multitude of integrations, with more than 300 partnerships with leading shopping carts, marketplaces, carriers, and fulfillment services, including USPS, UPS, FedEx, Amazon, Shopify, and BigCommerce. ShipStation is a member of the Auctane family of companies and is headquartered in Austin, TX. Auctane brands include ShipStation, Stamps.com, Packlink, ShippingEasy, ShipWorks, ShipEngine, Endicia, Shipsi, GlobalPost, and Metapack, with offices in Austin, El Segundo, London, Madrid, and Zielona Gora. For more information, visit https://www.shipstation.com.

About Mirakl

Mirakl is the SaaS solution chosen by leading enterprises worldwide to manage their marketplace and dropship business. Mirakl’s intuitive, secure and scalable technology powers profitable digital growth in all angles of commerce — from platform models to personalisation and payments. Platforms are the new competitive advantage in eCommerce, and market leaders like ABB, Astore by AccorHotels, Best Buy Canada, Carrefour, Catch, Changi Airport, The Kroger Co., Leroy Merlin, Macy's Inc., Maisons du Monde, and Toyota Material Handling, partner with Mirakl to win in the changing eCommerce landscape. For more information: www.mirakl.com.