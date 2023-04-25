Kinara and ENERZAi Partnership Delivers High Performance Edge AI Processor with Optimized AI Model Technology

LOS ALTOS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinara™, Inc., the developers of AI processors and a comprehensive software development suite for edge computing applications, today announced its partnership with ENERZAi, Inc., the developers of solutions to compress and optimize AI models for cost-effective and power-efficient edge AI applications. While the Kinara Ara-1 Edge AI processor already delivers ground-breaking performance using state-of-the-art AI models, the partnership with ENERZAi helps joint customers achieve a significant performance increase and reduction in memory requirements for a wide range of smart retail, smart city, and industrial applications.

Kinara’s game-changing Ara-1 Edge AI proprietary AI processor delivers an unprecedented trifecta of performance, power efficiency, and affordability, making it an ideal solution for camera-based applications, spanning from smart retail to driver-monitoring systems, as well as smart city, drone, and factory automation applications.

While renowned for its ability to perform real-time video analytics, Ara-1 also features natural language processing (NLP) capabilities, catering to the growing market for voice-controlled applications. Kinara's unparalleled development tools offer customers a highly versatile, comprehensive, and robust set of resources to effectively convert their neural network models into highly optimized computation graphs, all while streamlining deployment onto the Ara-1 chip.

ENERZAi CEO Daniel Chang said, “While our ENERZAi model compression technology is architecture agnostic, Kinara’s AI processor provides a compelling advantage for customers that require an optimized combination of performance, energy, and cost. To showcase this significant capability, we created a low-light enhancement demonstration that relates to fast camera, low-light image enhancement – a function that typically requires a very large and computationally intensive model. Running this demonstration on the Kinara processor, along with our model compression technology, created great synergy to significantly improve frame rates, which will satisfy our customers’ challenging edge AI requirements.”

“The model optimization capability of ENERZAi technology provides a great complement to the Kinara Ara-1 AI processor by taking AI models and reducing the number of parameters and the computational loading,” said Ravi Annavajjhala, CEO, Kinara. “This combination provides our customers with the best of both worlds – a high performance AI processor and optimized AI models better targeted for resource-constrained edge AI applications.”

Kinara works with TSMC, the world’s leading foundry, to turn its innovative idea into reality, and the company will showcase the results of its partnership with ENERZAi at the Innovation Zone in TSMC 2023 North America Technology Symposium. The annual TSMC Technology Symposium, taking place on April 26th at the Santa Clara Convention Center, delivers first-hand updates on TSMC's advanced and specialty technologies, advanced backend capabilities and future development plans. The Innovation Zone features startup companies demonstrating leading-edge technologies, where Kinara will showcase its Ara-1 Edge AI processor on TSMC’s 28nm process technology. Contact Kinara to set up a meeting to see the Kinara Ara-1 and ENERZAi platform in action.

More information about Kinara and Enerzai can be found at Kinara.ai and ENERZAi.

About Kinara

Kinara provides the world’s most power- and price-efficient Edge AI inference platform supported by comprehensive AI software development tools. Enabling smart applications across retail, medical, industry 4.0, automotive, and smart cities, Kinara’s AI processors, modules, and software can be found at the heart of the AI industry’s most exciting and influential innovations. Kinara envisions a world of exceptional customer experiences, better manufacturing efficiency, and greater safety for all. Learn more at www.kinara.ai

About ENERZAi

ENERZAi’s vision is to deliver the best AI experience on everything for everyone. To achieve this, ENERZAi provide best-in-class Edge AI technology based on their Hardware-aware Model Compression and Low-level Optimization capabilities. Learn more at www.enerzai.com

