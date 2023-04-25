C&S Chemicals Announces Partnership with Southwest Engineers

MARIETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--C&S Chemicals (“C&S"), a leading provider of water treatment and animal health products, has partnered with Southwest Engineers (“SWE”), a provider of technical services, chemical products, and equipment for industrial water treatment applications. Based in Slidell, LA, Southwest Engineers was founded in 1985 and serves a highly diversified base of light industrial, commercial, and institutional customers across the United States. The acquisition of SWE builds upon C&S’ strategy to further expand into the industrial water treatment sector. SWE will act as a sub-platform within C&S with the goal of executing on a multitude of add-on acquisitions within this vertical over the next several years.

Phil Vehorn, Founder of SWE, said, “It was clear early on that C&S would be the right organization to take care of my employees and customers. Partnering with C&S allows me to focus on the next chapter of my life with full confidence that the business I’ve built will continue to thrive.”

Cindy Hidalgo, Vice President of SWE, said, “We could not be more thrilled to partner with C&S. We are excited to leverage C&S’ robust capabilities to expand Southwest Engineers organically and through acquisitions, all while continuing to deliver the high-quality products and professional services to our customers for which we are known.”

Rob Chandler, President and VP of Finance & Resources at C&S, said, “The team at SWE has a stellar reputation for delivering exceptional service that is respected and recognized across the industry. Southwest Engineers is a perfect fit for C&S and greatly expands our product and service portfolio.”

Greg Chandler, VP of Operations at C&S, said, “It was clear from our first conversation with the Southwest Engineers team that they would be a great fit for C&S due to the quality of the business and its people. We are grateful to be able to partner with the SWE team and look forward to helping them further accelerate growth.”

Mike Chandler, VP of Sales & Marketing at C&S, said, “The team at Southwest Engineers has built an incredible business with a strong reputation for quality and service. We are very much looking forward to working with Cindy and the rest of the SWE team to embark on an aggressive growth path over the next several years.”

The transaction for Shoreline was led by Mike Hand, Managing Partner; Zach Mittelmark, Principal; Mac McCready, Associate; Dylan Somohano, Associate; and Catee de Roziere, Analyst. Chris Wolford and Eric Kern at Allegiance Capital Corporation represented Southwest Engineers in the transaction.

About C&S Chemicals

Founded in 1980 and headquartered in Marietta, GA, C&S Chemicals is a leading provider of water treatment and animal health products and services. With over 125 employees and eight facilities located across the Southeast, C&S strives to provide superior service and a quality product to every customer. The company serves a highly diversified base of customers across the municipal, industrial, and animal health sectors, differentiating itself through quality customer service, distribution, and logistics. For more information, please visit www.candschemicals.com.

About Southwest Engineers

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Slidell, LA, Southwest Engineers is an innovative chemical company specializing in industrial water treatment. The Company offers technical services, chemical products and equipment for a broad range of water treatment applications. The products and services are used by universities, school systems, healthcare organizations, hotels, commercial and government buildings to protect against corrosion and biological growth in areas including cooling water, heating water and steam creation. For more information, please visit www.southwestengineers.com.

About Shoreline Equity Partners

Shoreline is a lower middle market private equity firm focused on actively partnering with leading management teams. Shoreline follows a total stakeholder model, meaning success should be a “win-win” proposition for shareholders, employees, customers, vendors, and the communities within which the firm’s companies operate. Shoreline professionals believe in honesty, incentive alignment, and creating bigger, better businesses without relying on financial engineering or cost cutting to generate returns. With over $750 million of committed capital under management, Shoreline seeks to lead equity investments of up to $150 million per transaction in support of buyouts, recapitalizations, and corporate divestitures. Targeted businesses have enterprise values ranging from $50 million to $350 million and EBITDA of $5 million to $25 million. The firm strives to partner with management teams of businesses primarily within the specialized manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and facility services sectors, among others. For more information, please visit www.shorelineequitypartners.com.

About Allegiance Capital Corporation

Allegiance Capital Corporation is a premier, private investment bank headquartered in Dallas, Texas with over twenty years of experience. Allegiance Capital assists companies built by entrepreneurs in every aspect of selling and financing a business, including: debt restructuring, mezzanine financing, executing leveraged buyouts, strategic partnering, consulting and other related services. For additional information, please visit www.allcapcorp.com.