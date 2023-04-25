CapIntel Announces Strategic Partnership with SEI

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CapIntel, a leading financial technology company that helps asset managers, wholesalers and financial advisors improve day-to-day workflow and efficiency, today announced a new strategic partnership with SEI® (NASDAQ: SEIC), a global provider of technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. SEI will utilize CapIntel’s intuitive sales platform to further streamline sales and marketing processes and enhance communications around SEI’s investment solutions.

With capabilities across investment management, investment processing, and investment operations, SEI is known for innovative investment approaches, such as goals-based and low-volatility investing. SEI Canada’s asset management business provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors through select dealer relationships and their financial advisors.

Over the last few years, the wealth management industry raced to level up its technological tools to address the reality of the world “going digital.” This, coupled with newly implemented client reforms, put finding technology solutions at the forefront for many firms. However, the adoption of technology in silos has brought on new pain points for wholesalers, asset managers, financial advisors and ultimately, their clients by creating fragmented and inefficient user experiences.

CapIntel’s platform will help streamline how SEI Asset Management Distribution engages with third-party advisors and assist with mutual funds and strategy selection based upon their client’s short- and long-term goals. The addition of the CapIntel solution, branded templates, and presentation materials can further enhance SEI’s ability to help advisors solve challenges and simplify their investment business.

“The need to break through the clutter of the Canadian wealth management market has never been greater,” said Karla Webster Gill, Head of SEI Asset Management Distribution in Canada. “We believe that integrating CapIntel into our technology stack can help us further streamline the delivery of our investment solution into the dealers and independent firms with whom we work.”

"As the financial services industry continues to evolve, our priority is to work alongside our strategic partners to identify gaps and provide meaningful solutions that enable teams to focus on the core business,” said James Rockwood, CEO of CapIntel. “For too long, siloed systems have been a detriment of the industry, and we are delighted to equip SEI with integrated technological tools to quickly and expertly take their presentation building and sales enablement capabilities to a new level.”

The acceleration of technology in the wealth management industry has been a priority for many firms. However, an integrated approach is key to meeting long-term goals of improving experiences for wholesalers, asset managers, financial advisors and their clients.

About CapIntel

CapIntel is a Canadian-founded B2B fintech company, serving financial institutions across North America. Its intuitive, web-based applications are improving the overall experience for wealth professionals and investors alike. The company's mission is to elevate personal finance and a significant part of this means growing wealth through investments while creating meaningful conversations between advisors and their clients. Its platform helps financial professionals deliver transparent, data-driven, and personalized information to their clients so they can get a better understanding of their investments and feel at ease knowing their future is secured. With over 12,000 advisors and 800 wholesalers across North America on their platform, CapIntel is transforming the advisor-client experience. See www.capintel.com for more information.

About SEI Canada

SEI founded its Canadian business in 1983, pioneering innovative asset management techniques for institutional investors. Today, SEI offers integrated investment management and strategic advice solutions to help institutional investors achieve their organizational goals and fulfill fiduciary responsibilities. Capitalizing on its investment expertise, SEI began offering investment solutions to retail investors through investment advisors in 1994. The investment approach provides multi-manager, globally diversified strategies with an appropriate home-country bias for Canadian retail investors. SEI’s goals-based strategies, strategic asset allocation strategies and asset class funds are available through select dealer relationships. For more information, visit seic.com/en-CA.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of March 31, 2023, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.76 trillion CAD in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.