Tech Alpharetta Hosts Third Annual Golf Classic with Stellar Consulting Solutions

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tech Alpharetta, the nonprofit organization helping the City of Alpharetta to lead in tech innovation, announces its third annual golf tournament, in partnership with Alpharetta-based Stellar Consulting Solutions. The event will take place on Monday, October 2, at the Manor Golf & Country Club in Milton.

The annual Golf Classic was created to help advance Tech Alpharetta’s mission of growing technology and innovation in the City of Alpharetta, which is continuing to grow as a thriving technology hub with more than 700 tech companies. The proceeds from the tournament will help to fund Tech Alpharetta’s educational and startup programs and to double the size of its fall 2023 STEAM mentoring program for area high school girls.

“We pride ourselves on creating exciting events to help connect the Alpharetta tech community,” says Karen Cashion, President & CEO of Tech Alpharetta. “Our annual Golf Classic offers the opportunity to mingle and network with local tech executives, while enjoying a round of golf on a stunning, North Fulton course.”

The tournament’s four-person scramble has a 10 am shotgun start and will utilize a scorecard app to offer an interactive digital experience.

“Each year, we look forward to partnering with Tech Alpharetta to host this event for the local technology community,” shares Varun Jhanjee, CEO of Stellar Consulting Solutions. “We’re honored and committed to helping to raise money for Tech Alpharetta’s important educational, startup and STEAM mentoring programs.”

Both registration and sponsorship opportunities are now open. To learn more, visit bit.ly/41FRzNx.

About Tech Alpharetta

Tech Alpharetta (previously the Alpharetta Technology Commission), the first organization of its kind in Georgia, was established in 2012 by the City of Alpharetta and is an independent, 501(c)(6) nonprofit organization today. The organization, whose mission is to help grow technology and innovation in Alpharetta, includes a strategic advisory board of Alpharetta’s leading technology companies, technology thought leadership events for area tech executives, the Tech Alpharetta Women’s Forum’s STEAM Mentoring Program for high school students, Tech Studio, and the Tech Alpharetta Innovation Center, a flourishing tech startup incubator that is home to dozens of tech startups. Learn more at https://www.techalpharetta.com.

About Stellar Consulting Solutions:

Stellar Consulting Solutions is a National Award-Winning Certified Minority (MBE) Technology Staffing & Solution Services company headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

We specialize in delivering technical, functional, agile, and experienced workforce. Stellar’s Extended Team Model shortens the time required to ‘go to market’ and enables clients to focus on growing and scaling their businesses. Our one-stop-shop approach also provides access to a cadre of information technology professionals who can assist with training, on-site staffing, and solutions deployment (on-site / offshore).

We have a “Stellar” reputation for striving to achieve high ethical standards while providing superior solutions with industry leading best practices, all of which have enabled us to become one of the fastest growing niche firms in the nation!