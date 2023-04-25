Third Annual Bitwarden World Password Day Survey Shows Enthusiasm For Passwordless Technology

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bitwarden, the leading open source password manager for both businesses and consumers, today announced the results of its third annual global password management survey, in advance of World Password Day on May 4, 2023. The survey probes ongoing user password habits such as continued password reuse, ever present cybersecurity risks, and growing interest in passwordless authentication.

Beyond Passwords

The survey explored sentiments around passwordless technology such as biometrics, passkeys, and security keys. A majority (57%) of US respondents reported being ‘excited’ about passwordless technology, a number that mirrors the global response (56%). Of the US respondents using passwordless authentication, 40% are or would consider using biometrics such as facial recognition, fingerprint, and voice to represent ‘something you are’ and 33% would prefer a PIN, name, or word for ‘something you know.’ The ‘something you are’ method is more prominent globally, with 50% of respondents utilizing or considering it.

US respondents who said they were not excited about passwordless authentication cited a few qualms: 55% prefer to use their memory over their fingerprint or face ID and 36% were worried about their fingerprint or face ID being used against them. The first finding further illustrates the propensity of users to rely on their memories to manage their passwords, a strategy that comes at a cost with users resorting to weaker, more memorable passwords.

Password Habits

Overall, 54% of Americans rely on their memories to manage passwords for websites, apps, and services at home or at work - up from 49% last year. This might help explain why 58% have to regularly reset their passwords because they can’t remember them, including 12% who do so everyday. These findings are part of the mixed picture that is personal password security postures. 75% use passwords that are at least 9 characters; and 69% use two-factor authentication (2FA) for work accounts and 70% for personal accounts. The survey also points to some significant vulnerabilities:

In the US, 22% have been reusing the same password for more than a decade

Around a quarter of US respondents (26%) report being affected by a data breach in the past 18 months; while data breaches may not be preventable, they tend to have a ripple effect for those that reuse their passwords

Nearly all (93%) Americans are concerned about cybersecurity threats

In the US, almost three-fourths (71%) manage passwords for 10 or more sites - a number that has particular resonance when considering the percentage of Americans who rely on memory to manage passwords

Sharing Passwords

The results also looked at habits when it comes to sharing passwords for digital apps and streaming. In spite of news around Netflix’s plans to crack down on password sharing this year, nearly half (47%) of US respondents (36% globally) still share passwords for TV streaming services. That’s higher than US respondents who share passwords for social media apps (31%), banking apps (28%), and music streaming apps (31%).

Similar to prior surveys, the 2023 survey probed password managers in the workplace. Last year, 32% of Americans said they were required to use a password manager at work. This year tracked similarly, with 31% reporting workplace usage, a number that was again higher than the global average of 23%. And of the US respondents required to use password managers, 91% reported their employer provided the software.

“This year’s survey delivered encouraging results around passwordless technology and 2FA,” said Bitwarden CEO Michael Crandell. “Other results show room for improvement. While over half of respondents use password managers, there is clearly still major room for growth in adoption. Password managers mitigate the need for password reuse and trying to rely on fickle and fleeting memory. Equipping users with the tools they need to use strong and unique passwords for sites that require passwords – and passwordless authentication for those that support it – means they are much less likely to suffer the pain of a data breach.”

Password Security for All

Methodology and Full Survey Results

The survey, conducted independently by Propeller Insights, surveyed over 400 Americans and 2,000 internet users globally on how they view and manage their own password security.

For complete survey details, visit https://bitwarden.com/resources/world-password-day/.

About Bitwarden

Bitwarden empowers enterprises, developers, and individuals to safely store and share sensitive data. With a transparent, open source approach to password management, secrets management, and passwordless innovations, Bitwarden makes it easy for users to extend robust security practices to all of their online experiences. Founded in 2016, Bitwarden is supported by a passionate global community of security experts and enthusiasts. The company is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California and has a globally distributed team. Learn more at bitwarden.com.