For the Win Robotics Announces Partnership with STEM Learning Ecosystems, Deepens Commitment to STEM and Computer Science Equity in Schools Nationwide

PARAMOUNT, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--For the Win Robotics (FTW), a leader in drone-based STEM and computer science programming for education, today announced a partnership with the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice, (SLECoP), a global community of leaders sharing resources and expertise to elevate STEM learning experiences for all students.

Through this partnership, FTW and its hands-on, drone-centered Build | Fly | Code™ programming will be accessible to more than 42 million students.

Ecosystems affiliated with the SLECoP collaborate with industry leaders, K-12 school districts, higher education, out-of-school-time providers and others to provide best-in-class resources to address wide opportunity gaps in STEM. The SLECoP will work closely with FTW, integrating solutions to empower learners across a global network of 100+ communities and 1,980 school districts.

By empowering students to build, fly and code modern drone technology, the SLECoP and FTW aim to accelerate achievement in STEM education and inspire learners to pursue STEM and computer science careers, especially those students underrepresented in high-demand tech jobs.

“Our partnership with FTW highlights Build | Fly | Code as the gold standard in drone-based STEM and computer science programming,” said Jan Morrison, founder and chief executive officer of TIES, the co-founder and backbone organization of the SLECoP. “We’re excited to partner with FTW on this engaging and dynamic approach, putting cutting-edge technology in the hands of students to expose them to – and equip them for – career possibilities beyond what they ever might have imagined.”

FTW gained national attention last month when the company announced it is now reaching more than 1,000 schools across the United States. With a growing interest in adoption of its Build | Fly | Code program, the company also announced the formation of its education content and strategy team and welcomed two new senior STEM and computer science education leaders to deepen support for existing schools, and to keep pace with demand from K-12 classrooms to college campuses, afterschool programs and summer camps.

“We’re dedicated to providing exciting, hands-on programming for students to explore STEM and computer science, and we meet them right where they are in their journey,” said CEO and Co-Founder of FTW Rob Harvey. “Our partnership with the STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice is an unmatched opportunity to widen the impact of Build | Fly | Code in a network of more than 900,000 PreK-12 educators.”

FTW is dedicated to supporting underrepresented and underserved student populations. They have committed up to $100,000 of revenue generated by this partnership to be put towards the Build | Fly | Code | Give Program. The Build | Fly | Code | Give Program will donate hardware, software and professional development to SLECoP communities in need.

To kick off this partnership, the SLECoP and FTW will host two, live Build | Fly | Code training sessions May 1-3 in Jacksonville, Fla. as part of “Ideate. Innovate. Implement,” a SLECoP gathering of about 500 STEM leaders from across the world.

Attendees of the two Build | Fly | Code training sessions will leave with the drone they built, and a deep understanding of what this technology and program can offer young learners in their communities.

Learn more about For the Win Robotics and the Build | Fly | Code program here.

About Build | Fly | Code

Through the power of experiential STEM and computer science education, FTW Robotics’ Build | Fly | Code program offers educators new professional development opportunities while making drone technology fun and accessible for all learners. Tailored to both in-person and virtual learning, the program helps to close equity gaps in STEM and computer science education, specifically for students with disabilities and other historically underrepresented populations, such as students of color and female students. Hands-on lessons incorporating both drone hardware and software enable FTW Robotics to make the principles of flight theory, mechanical design and coding approachable for students of every age.

About For the Win Robotics

For The Win Robotics focuses on fostering critical thinking and lifelong curiosity through the power of experiential STEM and computer science education, reaching more than 1,000 schools across the United States. With its Build | Fly | Code program, the company has developed an innovative education system offering educators new professional development opportunities while making STEM and computer science education fun for learners. By promoting collaboration, critical thinking and curiosity, FTW is building essential skills today’s students need to become the workforce of the future. For more information on For the Win Robotics click here.

About STEM Learning Ecosystems

The STEM Learning Ecosystems Community of Practice, SLECoP, supported by numerous philanthropic partners, including the Broadcom Foundation, Amgen Foundation, Qualcomm Foundation and others, brings together leaders from K-12, higher education, business and industry, government and philanthropy to support meaningful STEM opportunities and learn from one another.