Saviynt Partners With World’s Leading Technology and Consulting Firms to Launch Saviynt Solution Exchange - A Marketplace of Pre-Built Solutions that Accelerate and Optimize Organizations’ Journey to Cloud Identity Security

Saviynt, a leading provider of intelligent identity and access governance solutions, today launched the Saviynt Solution Exchange, a marketplace of applications built on Saviynt's Enterprise Identity Cloud (EIC) by some of the world's preeminent organizations. These companies chose Saviynt's EIC as the platform upon which to build solutions that accelerate the deployment, adoption and return on investment for the journey to cloud identity security.

The Saviynt Solution Exchange provides a number of value-added applications that leverage Saviynt’s EIC, including reference architectures, accelerators, value added applications, and pre-built integrations. These production-ready solutions help organizations avoid or overcome common implementation challenges while also reducing the friction of migrating from legacy identity access management (IAM) systems.

Built in collaboration with Saviynt system integrator partners, including Deloitte, EY, IBM, KPMG, CredenceIA, Inspira Enterprise and Oxford Computer Group; and technology partners including, ServiceNow, Microsoft, Ping Identity, Zscaler, and 1Kosmos, these new solutions deliver substantial value in the following areas:

Legacy Transformation: Moving to a modern cloud-based identity governance platform is a critical component to becoming a digitally transformed organization. Accenture, KPMG and CredenceIA have introduced solutions that accelerate the migration from legacy, on-premises IGA solutions to Saviynt Enterprise Identity Cloud.

Industry Solutions: Specific industries require a combination of pre-packaged accelerators, common roles and entitlements, and industry application integrations in order to accelerate their time-to-value. The Solution Exchange now has solutions that support healthcare, government, and higher education, including pre-built solutions to enhance Cerner’s EHR, Epic, ServiceNow and the Identity, Credentialing, and Access Management (ICAM) requirement for federal government agencies.

Security Solutions: Available solutions developed in partnership with Microsoft, Ping Identity, Zscaler and 1Kosmos all help customers integrate with other common technology solutions to propel their identity security transformation. These solutions enable Saviynt customers to fully utilize the capabilities of technology solutions while easily integrating with Saviynt’s Enterprise Identity Cloud platform.

IAM Project Accelerators: Achieving desired results while delivering on time, measurable results is critical to a successful IAM journey. New project accelerators such as IBM’s Garage workshop, and KPMG’s operational enhancement solution can be used to reduce operational costs, improve collaboration between operations and identity governance teams, and identify potential security threats, such as inactive users with active accounts or service accounts with no owners.

Rapid Application Onboarding: One of the most challenging tasks for IAM deployments is the integration with multiple applications. Future partner solutions will complement Saviynt’s built-in onboarding capability to drive prioritization and visibility throughout the onboarding process.

Launched during the 2022 RSA conference, Saviynt Exchange encompasses both the Integration Exchange and the newly launched Solution Exchange. The Saviynt Integration Exchange expanded over 200% since last year, offering over 300 cloud and on-premises integrations that provide visibility, governance, and automation in the identity security platform, unlocking value from existing IT systems.

“When we introduced the Saviynt Exchange, our mission was to create a marketplace of innovative tools that not only improved time to value but also solved the unique challenges our customers face when deploying an identity-based security perimeter,” said Jeff Margolies, chief strategy officer, Saviynt. “It is exciting to see the growth of this initiative over the past year and we look forward to working with our valued partners who have collaborated with Saviynt to develop innovative solutions that push the identity industry forward.”

“IBM Consulting Security Services is laser focused on helping our clients achieve better outcomes. Our experience has shown that Human Centered Design is the key to success in IAM strategy, transformation, and managed services, and IBM’s IAM Garage Workshop helps our clients build the right foundation to succeed with IAM,” said Dustin Hoff, global partner, IBM. “We are excited to partner with Saviynt to bring the IAM Garage to even more clients as part of Saviynt’s new Solution Exchange.”

"Identity security is a significant priority for KPMG and is at the center of our clients cybersecurity strategies,” said Rajan Behal, global KPMG alliance leader for Saviynt. “Our alliance relationship with Saviynt and our participation in the Saviynt Solution Exchange gives our clients access to value-added pre-packaged solutions that help to accelerate time to value with their identity investments in both running their identity solutions and migrating to Saviynt from legacy IGA platforms."

"We are excited to announce our partnership with Saviynt via Saviynt’s Solution Exchange to offer a comprehensive solution that addresses the ever-growing concern of third-party supply chain risk,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO, 1Kosmos. “By joining our industry-leading platform that combines NIST 800-63-3-based identity proofing and iBeta-certified biometric authentication along with Saviynt's robust access governance capabilities, we can provide companies with a powerful tool to mitigate the risks associated with third-party vendors."

The Saviynt partner community’s involvement is particularly important to the development of new integrations and solutions in the Saviynt Exchange. This announcement comes on the heels of Saviynt’s Partner Program receiving a 5-star rating by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2023 Partner Program Guide.

