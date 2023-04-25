Ohio Chamber Health Benefit Program Partners with AndHealth to Expand Employee Access to Specialty Care

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Ohio Chamber Health Benefit Program (OCHBP) announced today its partnership with AndHealth, a leading digital health company, to offer care for high-cost autoimmune conditions to the 20,000 members of the small-business-focused program that is sponsored by the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.

AndHealth helps people with complex chronic diseases through its participatory model that combines specialty care with support for behavioral health and lifestyle factors, helping patients regain their health.

The OCHBP’s partnership with AndHealth builds towards the Ohio Chamber’s Blueprint for Ohio’s Economic Future—to accelerate the advancement of healthcare delivery and improve health outcomes.

The AndHealth program will be provided to the Ohio Chamber Health Benefit Program members and their dependents as a health benefit for employers.

Steve Stivers, President & CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce, remarked, “In my travels throughout the state and as a policy leader in this country, I have seen the impact of a lack of access to whole-person care for complex conditions. This partnership with AndHealth allows us to get comprehensive clinical care in front of Ohio small business employees anywhere in the state.”

Matt Scantland, AndHealth founder & CEO, is proud to partner with the Ohio Chamber Health Benefit Program to bring autoimmune care to more Ohioans. “The Ohio Chamber is a vital resource to businesses in our state, and their OCHBP is a healthcare innovator and leader in advancing employee benefits. We are excited to bring world-class care to their members that will help people thrive,” said Scantland.

About The Ohio Chamber

The Ohio Chamber is the state’s leading business advocate and represents thousands of companies that do business in Ohio. Our mission is to aggressively champion free enterprise, economic competitiveness and growth for the benefit of all Ohioans.

About AndHealth

AndHealth offers care to those impacted by migraine and autoimmune conditions like psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. These are debilitating, costly, and widely prevalent conditions that affect roughly 45 million working-age people, many of whom suffer from a lack of good treatment options. The company operates as the first large-scale digital health company to provide root cause medicine for these specific illnesses.

Based in Columbus, Ohio, AndHealth is led by former CoverMyMeds co-founder and CEO Matt Scantland and the team that helped grow healthcare technology company CoverMyMeds from inception to its $1.4 billion acquisition by McKesson in 2017.

To learn more, visit AndHealth.com.