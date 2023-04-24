A Creative Small Business Idea For Kids: How Children Can Achieve Sweet Success Through Lemonade Day’s Youth Entrepreneurship Program

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Spring and Summer are the perfect seasons for kids to taste the sweet success that comes with being their own boss and launching their own small business. And what better way than by hosting a lemonade stand? Kids in Grades K through 8th can register for free and participate in the Lemonade Day youth entrepreneurial and experiential program. Participants keep the money they earn for themselves, learn essential skills that equip them for life, and are encouraged to contribute to a cause that matters to them.

“We are dedicated to delivering on our mission of preparing youth for life through a fun, proactive, and experiential learning journey. Our primary objective is to help youth become the business leaders, social advocates, community volunteers, and forward-thinking citizens of tomorrow,” expressed Bailey Kinney, Executive Director of Lemonade Day Houston. “Lemonade Day leaders, sponsors, and community partners are encouraging parents, teachers, family members, friends, and neighbors to register individuals and groups of children to participate in this impactful program. We aim to engage 20,000 kids this year across the Greater Houston area!”

By using the My Lemonade Day app or printed workbooks, Lemonade Day participants can access the curriculum, with interactive business and financial development lessons, all provided at no charge. Parents and mentors can register youth through www.lemonadeday.org/Houston and begin supporting them through the program. Chaperoned by one or more caring adults, the young business owners set up their lemonade stands in schools, parks, neighborhoods, places of worship, retail centers, marketplaces, and other public spaces to maximize their sales opportunities. Kids who participate in Lemonade Day are taught how to set goals, develop a business plan and pitch their plan to seek an investment, be creative through brand and marketing, find suitable real estate to sell their goods and services, and put their plan into action to achieve their dreams. They are encouraged to spend some of their hard-earned money on themselves; save some of their profit by opening up a savings account; and share some with a charity of their choice.

Events and workshops, such as the Best Business Pitch, Best Marketing, and Best Tasting Competitions, are organized by the Lemonade Day Houston organization. They are scheduled throughout the spring and summer to deepen kids’ entrepreneurial journey and put their skills to the test. Children and their adult mentors can choose to host their Lemonade Stand Business at any time of year that is convenient for them. The year's largest event is Houston’s City-wide Lemonade Day on May 6. On this special day, everyone in the city (and surrounding areas) are encouraged to register a child to run their own stand or buy a glass of cold lemonade from a youth entrepreneur.

You can support a child on May 6 by visiting the website Stand Map to find “Sweet Spots” throughout the city and locate a lemonade stand near you! This day will help each child build the confidence to achieve sweet success and continue to grow their business for years to come.

Join us today and witness the magic in a child when introduced to entrepreneurship. With support, we will change the future of our city – one lemonade stand at a time! For more information about Lemonade Day or how to get involved, please visit www.LemonadeDay.org/houston.

About Lemonade Day

Lemonade Day is a national non-profit organization founded in Houston, TX in 2007. It is dedicated to teaching youth in grades K-8 important business, financial, character-building, and life skills that are the key ingredients of entrepreneurship. Playing a vital role in the education and workforce ecosystem, Lemonade Day operates in 90+ licensed markets, representing 200 communities in North America. Visit lemonadeday.org.