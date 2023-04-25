Vultr and Cloud 66 Team up to Deliver Integrated PaaS and IaaS Options for Developers

OAKLAND, Calif. & WEST PALM BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Vultr, the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing company, and Cloud 66, the Platform as a Service (Paas) for building, deploying, and managing applications on any cloud, announced a partnership expansion providing developers with integrated DevOps and cloud infrastructure provisioning services. With their now expanded joint offering built on open, API-first standards, Vultr and Cloud 66 are making DevOps more effortless and predictable, simplifying infrastructure provisioning and deployment across a range of high-performance cloud computing services, including on-demand access to cloud GPUs.

By combining Vultr's advanced cloud hosting and services with Cloud 66's flexible PaaS, the two partners are enabling developer teams worldwide with one-click access to out-of-the-box, affordable cloud options, including high-performance cloud servers, fractional cloud GPUs (H100, A100, A40, and A16), bare metal, and cloud storage. Thanks to Vultr’s growing cloud footprint, now covering over 30 data center locations across the globe, developers can also work in the regions they develop in, alleviating compliance and data sovereignty challenges.

“We have been helping digital innovators since 2012 and know the growing challenges of launching and scaling cloud-native applications first-hand,“ said Khash Sajadi, CEO of Cloud 66. “We are excited to extend our partnership with Vultr to double down on enabling innovation teams with optimal cloud performance, no matter if they are based in Tokyo or London.”

Extended enablement and capabilities now available by Vultr and Cloud 66 include the following:

Effortless cloud provisioning : With Cloud 66 fully integrated with the Vultr Cloud, developer teams can automatically provision and manage the cloud resources of their choice without having to learn or worry about the underlying infrastructure, accelerating deployment, and reducing human error.

: With Cloud 66 fully integrated with the Vultr Cloud, developer teams can automatically provision and manage the cloud resources of their choice without having to learn or worry about the underlying infrastructure, accelerating deployment, and reducing human error. Optimal application performance : With support for all major application frameworks, developers can drive optimal application performance without breaking the bank. Combining the Cloud 66 highly available platform, with built-in failover and load-balancing capabilities, with Vultr’s global availability zone for data redundancy, teams can count on zero downtime for their applications.

: With support for all major application frameworks, developers can drive optimal application performance without breaking the bank. Combining the Cloud 66 highly available platform, with built-in failover and load-balancing capabilities, with Vultr’s global availability zone for data redundancy, teams can count on zero downtime for their applications. Cost-effective global scale: Thanks to Vultr’s simple, transparent pricing with industry-leading price-to-performance, including lowest-cost bandwidth, developers avoid the billing shock of running on hyperscalers.

Thanks to Vultr’s simple, transparent pricing with industry-leading price-to-performance, including lowest-cost bandwidth, developers avoid the billing shock of running on hyperscalers. Built-in backup, security, and compliance: Developer teams leveraging Cloud 66’s native database workflow can automatically count on its seamless management of the Vultr cloud services of their choice. Data and application backup and recovery are quick and reliable. Additionally, Cloud 66’s built-in security, including firewalls and SSL/TLS encryption, coupled with Vultr’s SOC1 and SOC2 certification meeting global GRC requirements, helps developers meet security and compliance requirements, with no additional configuration required after deployment.

“Vultr has been on a mission to enable unfettered access to the most powerful computing resources to developers and engineers teams,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “Building on our partnership with Cloud 66, we are enabling companies to innovate swiftly, on top of a modular joint architecture, letting them retain control of their destiny.”

A favorite with developers, Vultr has emerged as the largest privately-held cloud platform, with a solid independent global footprint - over 30 locations across six continents, with recent expansion in India with AirTel, Osaka, Santiago, and Johannesburg. In addition, in April, Vultr unveiled the availability of NVIDIA’s HGX H100 in Vultr’s portfolio of NVIDIA cloud-based GPUs, rounding out Vultr’s A100, A40, and A16 infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS) support for accelerated computing workloads. Startups and enterprises alike can get access to the H100 here.

To learn more about how Cloud 66 and Vultr are accelerating application development, visit: www.vultr.com/campaign/cloud66.

About Constant and Vultr

Constant, the creator and parent company of Vultr, is on a mission to make high-performance cloud computing easy to use, affordable, and locally accessible for businesses and developers around the world. Constant's flagship product, Vultr, is the world’s largest privately-held cloud computing platform. A favorite with developers, Vultr has served over 1.5 million customers across 185 countries with flexible, scalable, global Cloud Compute, Cloud GPU, Bare Metal, and Cloud Storage solutions.

Learn more at www.constant.com and www.vultr.com.

About Cloud 66

Built by developers for developers, Cloud 66 was founded in 2012 and is a Techstars company backed by investors from across the US, UK, and Europe, including Dell Technology Ventures. The company is based in San Francisco and London. Cloud 66 automates much of the heavy lifting required for the application lifecycle through easy-to-use but feature-rich integrated management tools.