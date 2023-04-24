Nest Seekers International Welcomes Northacre’s Arrival in NYC to Expand Footprint Beyond U.K.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Northacre, the renowned UK-based property developer, has arrived in New York City to forge a new partnership with Nest Seekers International, the global real estate brokerage, to expand its innovative approach to luxury living and heritage restoration.

Northacre has a well-earned reputation for combining traditional craftsmanship with innovative thinking to create homes that offer exceptional living experiences. From heritage restorations thoughtfully designed for modern life to contemporary apartments with sweeping views of London’s skyline, Northacre has become synonymous with excellence.

Northacre's success is defined by distinguished residences such as The Bromptons and The Phillimores, both located in London, which received awards from the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea. Northacre has established a reputation for breathing new life into areas that are ready to reflect their glorious past in builds of the future. With a focus on sustainability and enhancing health and wellbeing in the spaces where people live, work, learn, and play, Northacre's next phase will broaden horizons as they look beyond heritage revival projects.

Northacre's Development Management team has a wealth of technical experience, operating at the forefront of London’s super-prime property market, as well as delivering masterplans in Riyadh and mixed-use schemes across the GCC. Multi-dimensional projects such as these have provided invaluable experience and given the team the in-depth technical expertise that lies at the heart of everything they do.

Northacre brings together an award-winning team of visionaries, experts, and craftsmen who together are working to define and shape the future of experiential living in London and beyond.

“Nest Seekers is delighted to bring London’s premier projects to U.S. buyers and continue to facilitate sales for this spectacular addition to the international residential market,” said Eddie Shapiro, CEO of Nest Seekers International.

About Nest Seekers International

Nest Seekers International is a global real estate brokerage at the nexus of technology and media, with a portfolio of properties that represent the most spectacular homes around the world. With offices in 31 key storefront locations across the globe and a team of over 1,500 agents, brokers, and managers, Nest Seekers has established itself as a market leader in ultra-luxury and new development properties.

For more information, please visit www.northacre.com and www.nestseekers.com.