Deep Instinct Announces Strategic Partnership with eSentire

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Instinct, the first cybersecurity company that stops unknown malware pre-execution with a purpose-built, AI-based deep learning (DL) framework, today announced a new partnership with eSentire, a leader in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) cybersecurity services. This partnership will protect eSentire customers from unknown and zero-day attacks with efficacy and speed not delivered by any other MDR provider.

As ransomware and data exfiltration become more prevalent and damaging to businesses, the need for proactive cybersecurity has never been greater. Gartner projects that more than 60 percent of organizations using Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) will also deploy MDR by 2026. The strategic partnership between Deep Instinct and eSentire will not only enable go-to-market collaboration but will augment eSentire’s award-winning threat response capabilities with technological integrations designed specifically to predict and prevent unknown and zero-day threats.

“Deep Instinct’s partnership with eSentire validates our belief that remediation after a breach is inadequate and too late, and a proactive security approach is what is required to keep organizations safe,” said Lane Bess, CEO, Deep Instinct. “As the MDR and MSSP market continues to grow Deep Instinct’s speed and efficacy will pair with eSentire’s investigative capabilities with technological integrations designed specifically to predict and prevent unknown and zero-day threats.”

“eSentire is committed to helping organizations globally anticipate, withstand, and recover from cyber-attacks,” said Kerry Bailey, CEO of eSentire. “We are excited to partner with Deep Instinct because we share a mutual mission of stopping attacks before they spread in order to prevent business disruption.”

New Board Member Accelerates Strategic Partnership

In addition to this partnership, Deep Instinct also announced today that current eSentire Board Member Amit Mital will join its Board of Directors. Most recently, Mital served as a special assistant to the President and senior director of the National Security Council in The White House. Mital brings 30 years of industry experience, spending most of that time as a corporate vice president at Microsoft, leading the conceptualization and execution of disruptive technologies and products.

“Having served on a board with Amit and knowing his deep technology skills and understanding of the MSSP/MDR market makes him a natural fit as we further expand our relationships as the best malware prevention choice for MDRs, MSSPs, service providers, and carriers,” said Bess.

“MDR has become a priority as both the complexity of security stacks and the volume of attacks increase,” said Mital. “I am confident that this partnership delivers a market-leading approach to threat prevention that finally gets ahead of unknown threats. As a contributor to both boards, I look forward to fostering this unique opportunity and strategic partnership to better serve customers.”

About Deep Instinct

Deep Instinct takes a prevention-first approach to stopping ransomware and other malware using the world’s first and only purpose-built, deep learning cybersecurity framework. We predict and prevent known, unknown, and zero-day threats in <20 milliseconds, 750x faster than the fastest ransomware can encrypt. Deep Instinct has >99% zero-day accuracy and promises a <0.1% false positive rate. The Deep Instinct Prevention Platform is an essential addition to every security stack – providing complete, multi-layered protection against threats across hybrid environments. For more, visit www.deepinstinct.com.