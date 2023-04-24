Todd Boynton Named April Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State

Todd Boynton, Physical Education teacher at Twelve Bridges Middle School in the Western Placer Unified School District named April Teacher of the Month by SchoolsFirst FCU, ABC10 and Sacramento State

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union, the largest credit union serving school employees and their families, in partnership with ABC10 Sacramento and Sacramento State’s College of Education, today announced that Todd Boynton, who teaches Physical Education at Twelve Bridges Middle School in the Western Placer Unified School District, has been named Teacher of the Month for April 2023. In place for 20+ years, the Teacher of the Month program is a community enrichment initiative designed to highlight Greater Sacramento area teachers who are making a difference in the lives of their students and families.

With 33 years of teaching experience, Mr. Boynton teaches Physical Education to 6th through 8th graders and has also coached at many different levels. He is known for his positive energy and exceptional attitude toward both students and colleagues.

Superintendent, Kerry Callahan commends Mr. Boynton on his teaching style. “His energy and love for his job are contagious,” Callahan said. “Students love learning from him and that has not changed throughout his twenty years of service to the district.”

“Physical education is a vital part of the health and wellness of students and their overall education,” said Josh Smith, Vice President of School and Community Relations at SchoolsFirst FCU. “As an organization, we are proud to sponsor programs such as Teacher of the Month that recognizes outstanding teachers in our community who display passion and dedication to the educational experience for their students.”

As part of being recognized as Teacher of the Month, Mr. Boynton will receive $1,000 from SchoolsFirst Federal Credit Union and will be eligible for the title of Esquire IMAX ABC10’s Teacher of the Year award, including a $5,000 prize, which will be announced at a special awards program in May 2023.

To nominate a local teacher in the greater Sacramento/Stockton/Modesto area for an upcoming Teacher of the Month, please visit www.abc10.com/teacherofthemonth.

