Mednow announces PBAS partnership.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mednow Inc. (“Mednow” or the “Company”) (TSXV: MNOW) (OTCQX: MDNWF), Canada’s on-demand virtual pharmacy, is announcing a new partnership with Prudent Benefits Administration Services, Inc. (“PBAS”), a leading third-party administrator that delivers comprehensive benefits administration services to over 200,000 Canadians. The partnership will provide Mednow's digital pharmacy and healthcare platform to participating PBAS clients and their members, part of Mednow's efforts to expand its Mednow for Business offering to large groups seeking a cost-effective and patient- centred healthcare platform with a focus on digital, private, and on-going pharmacy and healthcare services.

Mednow will become the preferred virtual pharmacy partner for participating PBAS clients, with the partnership's initial focus on PBAS’s student business, which serves over 30,000 post-secondary students across Canada. "Students are a prime candidate for virtual pharmacy services because they are both tech-savvy and always on the go," said Mednow's Chief Revenue Officer, David Marantz. The partnership aims to help students access their medications and health information securely and privately without having to leave campus or disrupt their busy schedules.

“Mednow is committed to providing Canadians with convenient and affordable access to healthcare services,” said Mednow's CEO, Ali Reyhany. “Our partnership with PBAS is a testament to that commitment.” Peter O’Hara, PBAS’s Vice-President and head of its benefits administration business, added: “At PBAS, our goal is simple: provide innovative, best-in-class benefit solutions that make a meaningful difference in plan members’ health and well-being. Mednow’s virtual pharmacy offering checks off each of those boxes.”

Under the terms of the partnership, members of participating PBAS benefit plans will have access to Mednow's full range of healthcare solutions, including online prescriptions, medication ordering/fulfilment/delivery, and more. By leveraging Mednow's technology and expertise, PBAS aims to provide its clients with a seamless, efficient, personalized healthcare experience.

The partnership between Mednow and PBAS will take effect in May 2023, with members being able to access Mednow's pharmacy and healthcare services through their existing benefits plans. This partnership is an exciting development for both companies, whose shared goal is to improve the quality and accessibility of healthcare for Canadians.

About PBAS

PBAS is a national pensions and benefits consulting and third-party administration firm that provides tailored solutions to sponsors of various benefit programs, including pension, health, group life, disability, dental, wellness, and more. Specializing in multi-employer benefit trusts, PBAS provides comprehensive administration services to plan sponsors and their members, customizing its service offering to each client's unique needs.

About Mednow

Mednow is a healthcare technology company offering virtual access with exceptional care. Designed with access and quality care in mind, Mednow provides virtual pharmacy and telemedicine services, as well as doctor home visits, with convenience and through an interdisciplinary healthcare approach focused on the patient experience. Mednow’s services include free at-home delivery of medications, a user-friendly interface for easy upload, transfer and refill of prescriptions, access to healthcare professionals through an intuitive chat experience, a specialized PillSmart™ system that packages medications and vitamins by date and time, and doctor consultations.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

