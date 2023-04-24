Lowe and Mitsui Fudosan America Complete Gallery 64 Apartments and Rubell Museum DC – Final Component of Mixed-Use Redevelopment of Historic Former Randall Junior High School

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Lowe and joint venture partner Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) announced today the completion of Gallery 64, a 492-unit, 12-story apartment building, which is the final piece of the 500,000-square-foot arts-focused redevelopment of the former Randall Junior High School in Southwest DC. Located at 64 H Street SW, Gallery 64 offers modern residences infused with arts and culture, featuring significant art installations throughout the building, and connected to the Rubell Museum DC by an expansive landscaped, public courtyard where residents, museum visitors and neighbors can congregate.

“The focus and inspiration for the repositioned historic Randall School is arts and culture which is expressed in every component of the campus, including the Gallery 64 apartments. With specially commissioned works of contemporary art showcased throughout the building, Gallery 64 residents will be immersed in a one-of-a-kind, arts and culture focused living environment. Residents are encouraged to explore their own creativity in the community’s maker space or in the music and podcast studio,” said Mark Rivers, executive vice president, Lowe. “Activities and programming for residents of Gallery 64, and in the public courtyard, will also focus on arts and culture with exhibits and entertainment that are engaging and informative.”

Residents will receive memberships to the world-class Rubell Museum and can take advantage of exclusive partnerships with other area venues and institutions, including Arena Stage and Artechouse.

Residences at Gallery 64

Gallery 64’s minimalist design evokes the feel of a contemporary art gallery, with elements such as airy, open spaces, crisp white walls, and polished concrete floors created to showcase a collection of art throughout the common areas. The captivating lobby features a dramatic sculptural wood wall and colorful, abstract furniture in a bright and welcoming space with a view into the expansive, green courtyard and across to the impeccably restored historic Randall School.

Residences include beautifully appointed studio to three-bedroom floorplans along with 19 two-story townhomes. Homes are designed with contemporary finishes and features such as floor-to-ceiling windows and smart thermostats, and many have private patios or sizable balconies.

Gallery 64 provides an array of amenities and gathering spaces for relaxation, recreation and creativity. A state-of-the-art music and podcast recording studio and a programmed maker space allow residents to explore their artistic pursuits. The activated rooftop provides sweeping views of the Washington, DC skyline, including the U.S. Capitol and the Washington Monument, with a resort-style pool, fire pits, grilling stations, intimate dining niches and a dog walk. Inside, residents can enjoy a spacious game lounge with shuffleboard and billiards as well as fireplaces with cozy seating areas, a fully-equipped fitness center and a pet spa for canine residents.

Sustainability, Connectivity and Minority Participation

Designed with an emphasis on sustainability and connectivity, Gallery 64 has been awarded LEED Platinum certification for meeting the U.S. Green Building Council’s highest standards for sustainability in both its construction and management. Gallery 64 is the first privately-owned residential building in Washington, DC to achieve LEED Platinum certification and one of only 18 residential properties to achieve this environmental milestone in the U.S. Lowe incorporated green building principles in its development of Gallery 64, including recycling 80 percent of construction site waste and use of recycled or locally sourced materials. The building features rooftop trees, a green roof and a solar panel installation. Ground level landscaping is designed without turf and with native vegetation for minimal water usage along with permeable surfaces and rainwater capture. Indoor air quality at Gallery 64 benefits from use of low VOC products throughout and a whole building fresh air ventilation system. Residences are fitted with Energy Star appliances, smart lighting and HVAC controls, low flow plumbing fixtures and in-unit efficient water heaters.

Gallery 64 also provides noteworthy digital connectivity to meet the increased demands of new hybrid work schedules. Gallery 64 is the only building in Washington, DC to achieve WiredScore Platinum certification, and one of only seven residential buildings in the United States with that rating.

Lowe completed the project with 47.5% of the project costs awarded to Certified Business Enterprises, a total of $51.9 Million.

Historic Restoration for Arts-Focused Campus

Adjacent to Gallery 64 is the centerpiece of the Randall School redevelopment – the Rubell Museum DC, which opened to the public on October 29, 2022. The museum brings the Rubell Family’s extensive contemporary art collection to the nation’s capital. The 31,000-square-foot museum is housed in two of the three former historic Randall School buildings which have been restored and repositioned.

“We believe we have achieved our overarching objective for the redevelopment which is to return the former school campus to public use that supports the immediate neighborhood and the greater Washington, DC community,” said Rivers.

Construction of the project began in November 2020 with Balfour Beatty Construction serving as general contractor for Gallery 64 and The Christman Company as the general contractor for the historic school buildings. Beyer Blinder Belle Architects was the architect for both buildings with KTGY Simeone Deary Design Group collaborating on interior design.

Additional information about Gallery 64 can be found at www.gallery64dc.com.

Lowe established its Washington, DC area office in 1980 and has been an active developer of commercial real estate throughout the region. Among Lowe’s signature projects in the area are The Hepburn, ultra-luxury apartments developed adjacent to the famed Washington Hilton Hotel where the firm completed a $150 million restoration, development of the 700,000-square-foot National Science Foundation headquarters building in Alexandria, Virginia, CityVista, a transformative mixed-use development in the Mount Vernon Triangle area of Washington, DC and, most recently, the conversion of an aging Alexandria office building into the stylish, modern Park + Ford apartment community.

About Lowe

Los Angeles-based Lowe, formerly known as Lowe Enterprises, is a leading national real estate investment, development and management firm. Over the past 50+ years, it has developed, acquired or managed more than $36 billion of real estate assets nationwide as it pursued its mission to build value in real estate by creating innovative, lasting environments and meaningful experiences that connect people and place. Lowe currently has more than $2.6 billion in commercial real estate projects in the pipeline or under development. In addition to its Los Angeles headquarters, Lowe maintains regional offices in Southern California, Northern California, Charleston, Denver, Seattle, and Washington, D.C. Lowe’s hospitality subsidiary, CoralTree Hospitality, operates numerous hotel and resort properties across the US. Lowe’s commercial property operations subsidiary, Hospitality at Work®, brings hospitality inspired-property management service to office buildings nationwide. Lowe’s affordable housing subsidiary, Concord Communities, is actively developing and redeveloping quality affordable communities in the metropolitan Washington, D.C. area. For more information visit www.Lowe-RE.com

ABOUT MITSUI FUDOSAN AMERICA

Mitsui Fudosan America, Inc. (MFA) is the US subsidiary of Japan's largest real estate company, Mitsui Fudosan Co., Ltd., a publicly-traded company with approximately $67 billion of assets. MFA is responsible for Mitsui Fudosan's real estate investment and development activities in North America, and is headquartered in New York, with branch offices in San Francisco, Los Angeles and Honolulu. MFA has been active in the United States since the 1970s, and currently owns assets in the following metropolitan areas: New York, Boston, Washington, Nashville, Atlanta, South Florida, Dallas, Houston, Denver, Phoenix, Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Honolulu. MFA's US portfolio includes 9.0 million square feet of office space, 3.6 million square feet of office space under development, 3,700 residential apartments, 6,500 additional residential units under development, 350 condominiums and townhomes under development, and 753 hotel rooms.