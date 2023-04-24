OTTO Motors and Kollmorgen Initiate Strategic Technical Collaboration

STUTTGART, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OTTO Motors and Kollmorgen today announced their strategic technical collaboration. The cooperation between the two global leaders is a major milestone for the autonomous material handling industry.

OTTO Motors and Kollmorgen share a common goal to deliver exceptional self-driving vehicle applications to OEMs and System Integrators that strive to streamline material handling to end-users in all industries globally. Together, the two leaders are exploring their joint capabilities to provide innovative solutions for their growing combined customer base.

With over fifteen years of robotics experience and 4+ million production hours, OTTO Motors’ autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) uniquely and reliably deliver safety, productivity and large-scale deployments to the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota.

“As the autonomous material handling market matures, customers will expect all vehicles in their fleet to be intelligent machines,” said Matt Rendall, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of OTTO Motors. “We’re excited to cooperate with Kollmorgen to bring our AMR technology to vehicles of all shapes and sizes.”

Kollmorgen has delivered exceptional vehicle automation solutions for automated guided vehicles (AGVs) and mobile robots with its NDC Platform for over fifty years, and has through the industry’s leading eco system of OEM and System Integrator partners deployed tens of thousands of advanced self-driving vehicles for a variety of applications globally, making Kollmorgen NDC the industry benchmark.

“We see a lot of things happening in the market, where interoperability amongst other things is a strong driving force, opening up for new perspectives and collaborations,” said Tobias Byfeldt, Vice President & General Manager Kollmorgen Automation. “We are impressed with OTTO Motors’ offering and are excited to see what a collaboration between our two companies could mean and the value it could bring to our customers.”

As the growing mobile robot industry continues to evolve, Kollmorgen and OTTO Motors are well positioned to continue as leaders in delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the needs of customers worldwide for decades to come.

To learn more about the partnership and to see OTTO AMRs in action, visit OTTO Motors’ booth #1OG02 and Kollmorgen’s booth #6C21 at the LogiMat trade show in Stuttgart, Germany from April 25-27, 2023.

About OTTO Motors

OTTO Motors provides autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for material handling inside manufacturing facilities and warehouses. With over four million hours of driving experience, OTTO is trusted for mission-critical deliveries in the most demanding of industrial environments. The leading AMR provider was recently recognized as a top ten global robotics provider, named to Fast Company’s 2023 list of Most Innovative Companies. Seventy percent of OTTO’s customers are Fortune 500 companies and include some of the world’s most recognized brands, including GE and Toyota. For more information, visit www.ottomotors.eu.

About Kollmorgen Automation

NDC Solutions by Kollmorgen Automation, a Regal Rexnord brand, is an industry leading platform utilized by vehicle builders to create driverless logistics automation solutions. The platform consists of both software to manage fleets and route vehicles efficiently, and hardware for navigation and control. With Kollmorgen NDC8 you may automate virtually any type of vehicle or mobile robot and integrate it into any type of material handling application, in any industry, worldwide. Learn more at: www.kollmorgen.com/agv or www.regalrexnord.com.