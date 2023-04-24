GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration Joins the AquaComfort Water Group Family of Companies

The pool and spa industry has seen little innovation in the past 40-50 years, but GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration is changing that. They have introduced meltblown technology, commonly used in drinking water filtration, to the pool and spa industry. This technology has been proven to filter out sediment and suspended particles as small as 3-5 microns, which is much smaller than traditional pleated filters that only filter down to 10-15 microns.

The pool and spa industry has seen little innovation in the past 40-50 years, but GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration is changing that. They have introduced meltblown technology, commonly used in drinking water filtration, to the pool and spa industry. This technology has been proven to filter out sediment and suspended particles as small as 3-5 microns, which is much smaller than traditional pleated filters that only filter down to 10-15 microns.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GreenStory, a leading provider of pool and spa filtration solutions that are designed to improve water quality, reduce chemical usage, and enhance the overall user experience, has joined the AquaComfort Water Group family of companies.

With the addition of GreenStory, AquaComfort Water Group expands its portfolio of sustainable and innovative solutions that cater to the unique needs of pool and spa owners. GreenStory Global's state-of-the-art filters are new technology to the pool industry, highly efficient, and easy to use and maintain, making them a valuable addition to the group's existing product portfolio. The company's innovative products are designed to improve water clarity and quality while reducing energy consumption, chemical usage, and water waste.

"AquaComfort Water Group is committed to providing innovative pool water treatment solutions that enhance the value and quality of pool water for our customers," said Bob Miller, Chairman of AquaComfort Water Group. "We are thrilled to welcome GreenStory to our family of companies and believe that their expertise in pool and spa filtration will complement our existing offerings. We are most excited about helping to shine a spotlight on their meltblown technology and their cyanuric acid remover. We see those technologies as real industry game changers."

Meltblown technology is a process commonly used in drinking water filtration, but never before used in pool filtration. It uses heat and pressure to create a non-woven material that can filter out tiny particles. The process melts plastic pellets and extrudes them into ultrafine strands. The fibers are then laid down in layers, creating a web that filters out particles as small as 3-5 microns. GreenStory Global sees this as the future of pool filtration because it offers a much higher level of filtration than traditional pleated filters. This means that the pool water will be much cleaner and clearer. In addition, meltblown filters require no cleaning, saving time, money, and water. GreenStory’s meltblown filters come in a full range of commonly used sizes throughout the industry.

GreenStory Global’s cyanuric acid (CYA) remover is also new technology to the pool and spa industry. It is a simple filter that fits in any skimmer basket and relies on contact time to pull CYA from the water. Unlike the competition, it has no other effect on water chemistry, can be used at any temperature, and saves time, money, and water by reducing the need to drain the pool.

GreenStory Global’s products are available for purchase through independent pool and spa distributors across the country, as well as retail stores such as Leslie’s Pool & Spa, and e-commerce retailers such as Commercial Water Distributing, providing customers nationwide with convenient access to the latest filtration technology.

GreenStory joins AquaComfort Water Group's other companies, including Solaxx, which specializes in hydroxyl radical AOP technology and salt chlorine generators, and Aqua Comfort Solutions, which specializes in temperature management systems that are ideal for saltwater pools. Together, these companies offer a comprehensive range of high-quality, environmentally friendly products that cater to the unique needs of pool and spa owners.

"At GreenStory, we are excited to join forces with AquaComfort Water Group and be a part of a team that is dedicated to delivering exceptional customer service and providing high-quality products," said Meghan Stout, SVP of Marketing & Communications at GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration. "We believe that by working together, we can accelerate our growth and continue to provide innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers."

About GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration

GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration is an emerging provider of groundbreaking pool and spa filtration solutions that are designed to improve water quality, reduce chemical use, and enhance the overall user experience. For more information, visit www.greenstoryglobalpoolandspa.com.

Follow GreenStory Global Pool & Spa Filtration at https://www.facebook.com/GreenStoryGlobalPoolandSpaFiltration/ and https://twitter.com/GreenStoryPools.

About AquaComfort Water Group

AquaComfort Water Group is a conglomeration of pool supply companies dedicated to accelerating growth by leveraging our combined expertise and resources. The group’s focus is on bringing together innovative companies that provide new and useful technology to the pool industry that enhances the value and quality of water for end use consumers.

About AquaComfort Solutions

AquaComfort Solutions is a leading provider of temperature management solutions in the pool industry. The company's innovative technology ensures that its products are eco-friendly and energy-efficient, which not only benefits the environment but also helps customers save money on their energy and chemical bills. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and support, AquaComfort Solutions provides its customers with the best possible experience. https://aquacomfort.com/

Follow AquaComfort Solutions at https://www.facebook.com/aquacomfortsolutions?fref=ts.

About Solaxx

Solaxx is a leading provider of innovative and eco-friendly pool maintenance solutions. The company's cutting-edge products are designed to make pool maintenance simple, efficient, and affordable. With a commitment to exceptional customer service and support, Solaxx provides its customers with the best possible experience. https://shop.solaxx.com/

Follow Solaxx at https://twitter.com/solaxxwater.