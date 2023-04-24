ŌURA Announces First Nationwide Retail Expansion at Best Buy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ŌURA, the company behind the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance, announced its first US-based, large-scale retail partnership with Best Buy. Oura Ring in both Heritage and Horizon styles is now available at more than 850 Best Buy stores nationwide, as well as on BestBuy.com.

“Brick-and-mortar retail is a natural next step for ŌURA and marks a pivotal moment for the business as we continue to expand into the mainstream,” said Tom Hale, ŌURA CEO. “Introducing more people to the benefits of ŌURA’s technology and providing an impactful in-store and online experience with the help of Best Buy is an exciting step forward for us as a company.”

Officially kicking off today and rolling out to the Best Buy store fleet over the next week, select stores will carry inventory of top-selling Oura Ring colors and styles, including Heritage Black, Horizon Silver, Horizon Stealth, and Horizon Gold. All sizes and styles are available on BestBuy.com. The in-store experience offers:

In-store sizing: 70% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Best Buy store; for the first time in a large-scale format, shoppers can size themselves in person before purchasing to ensure the perfect fit.

70% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Best Buy store; for the first time in a large-scale format, shoppers can size themselves in person before purchasing to ensure the perfect fit. Quick pickup: 250+ Best Buy stores will have Oura Ring inventory for in-person purchase, and the remaining stores will offer fast shipping and/or in-store pickup.

250+ Best Buy stores will have Oura Ring inventory for in-person purchase, and the remaining stores will offer fast shipping and/or in-store pickup. Education : ŌURA’s dynamic in-store presence will bring the brand and product to life through visual displays that showcase the features of Oura Ring and the value of Oura Membership.

: ŌURA’s dynamic in-store presence will bring the brand and product to life through visual displays that showcase the features of Oura Ring and the value of Oura Membership. Dedicated store experience: 50 select locations will feature an 11’x11’ ŌURA experience that includes dynamic videos, educational information, and the ability to see and touch a variety of Oura Ring SKUs.

“There's been incredible innovation in the wearables space, and we know our customers are excited to utilize technology to enhance their health and wellness,” said Frank Bedo, senior vice president, Best Buy. “Oura Ring is a natural fit for us as we continue to bring our customers the latest innovations in health technology.”

This partnership comes on the heels of several smaller-scale retail activations for the company: in May 2022, ŌURA partnered with Gucci for a limited-edition Gucci x Oura Ring, which was sold on Gucci.com and in select stores around the world; in October 2022, ŌURA partnered with Therabody to offer Oura Ring in more than 20 of its retail and Reset locations across the U.S., and in December 2022, Japanese retailer Softbank (SB C&S Corp.) began a partnership that saw Oura Ring offered in seven brick and mortar locations in Japan and Softbank Selection Online Shop, with plans to expand to the rest of the store fleet in 2023.

“Growing ŌURA’s presence in retail has been a long time coming, and we’re thrilled, as leaders in wearable technology, to partner with Best Buy,” said Doug Sweeny, ŌURA CMO. “We both value the power of technology to enrich people’s lives, and this partnership allows us to bring ŌURA to life in a dynamic and visual way for a new audience across the country.”

For more information on store locations that carry Oura Ring and to shop visit BestBuy.com.

About ŌURA:

ŌURA is the company behind Oura Ring — the smart ring that delivers personalized health data, insights, and daily guidance. With sleep as its foundation, Oura Membership fosters healthy habits to make wellness and recovery a mindful, daily practice. Validated against medical gold standards and driven by continuous monitoring of individual biometrics, the lightweight and comfortable Oura Ring is one of the most accurate wearables available. For organizations, Oura For Business connects individual well-being with collective outcomes by making performance measurable, actionable, and attainable. Founded in Finland with offices in Oulu, Helsinki, San Francisco, and San Diego, ŌURA has raised more than $350 million and is valued at $2.55 billion. For more information, please visit http://ouraring.com/.

The Oura Ring is not a medical device and is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, monitor, or prevent medical conditions/illnesses.