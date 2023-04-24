Richardson RFPD Announces Franchise Agreement with Murata

GENEVA, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Richardson RFPD, Inc., an Arrow Electronics company, today announced that it has entered into a franchise agreement with Murata Electronics Europe B.V.

The agreement with Murata, a world-leading manufacturer of electronics components and solutions, names Richardson RFPD as an authorized distributor in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and includes all Murata products available in those regions.

“This opportunity with Murata Europe enables us to offer exponentially more products and services to our customers," said Rafael R. Salmi, Ph.D., Richardson RFPD’s president. “Murata’s broad portfolio aligns extremely well with the key markets we serve.”

“We are excited to team with Richardson RFPD,” said Christophe Pottier, vice president, Murata Europe. “Their demand creation model focuses on RF, wireless, millimeter wave, power conversion, and internet of things applications, making them a good fit for Murata products that support those markets.”

About Richardson RFPD

Richardson RFPD, an Arrow Electronics company, is a global leader in the RF, wireless, IoT and power technologies markets. It brings relationships with many of the industry’s top radio frequency and power component suppliers. Whether it’s designing components or engineering complete solutions, Richardson RFPD’s worldwide design centers and technical sales team provide comprehensive support for customers’ go-to-market strategy, from prototype to production. More information is available online at www.richardsonrfpd.com. Follow Richardson RFPD on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Richardson_RFPD. To browse and subscribe to Richardson RFPD’s email newsletters, click here.

About Murata

Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a worldwide leader in the design, manufacture and sale of ceramic-based passive electronic components and solutions, communication modules and power supply modules. Murata is committed to the development of advanced electronic materials and leading edge, multi-functional, high-density modules. The company has employees and manufacturing facilities throughout the world. For more information, visit Murata's website at www.murata.com.