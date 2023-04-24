Scent Beauty and Sparti Scents® Announce Global Distribution on Amazon

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sparti Scents® and Scent Beauty Inc, are thrilled to announce global distribution launch with Amazon. Sparti Scents® and Scent Beauty have recognized Amazon as an increasingly successful platform for beauty and fragrance brands and has decided to launch with the powerhouse global e-tailer as part of its roll out strategy.

“We are thrilled to introduce Sparti Scents as a breakthrough fragrance technology in a glide-on, gel-based, alcohol-free form”, says Steve Mormoris, CEO of Scent Beauty, Inc. “Sparti Scents is perfectly adapted to the Generation Z consumer: travel-compatible; vibrant, gender-fluid scents; easy-to-apply and skin-safe.”

In the spirit of supporting innovation in the fragrance category, Scent Beauty, Inc. is launching this proprietary technology exclusively on Amazon to reach the worldwide, Gen Z market looking for alternate, non-liquid forms of fragrance.

Sparti Scents® launched in 2022 and is a first-of-a-kind, proprietary fragrance innovation, developed by Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC. This proprietary technology offers a beautiful, concentrated fragrance in a twist-up, glide-on form that is portable, clean, alcohol-free, skin-safe, bio-degradable, and accessibly priced. "This new form of fragrance will revolutionize the way the new generation will use, love and wear fragrance as part of their daily routine.” said Abby Wallach, and Caroline Fabrigas, co-founders of Sparti Scents®.

A female founded business by Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas that evolved from a 15-year friendship and a shared creative vision to reinvent the fragrance and beauty category. Sparti Scents® addictive and fun scents reflect and attract the cultural values of the social media savvy and Tik-Tok generation. Sparti Scents® launched with a collection of glide-on fragrances with digital extensions such as gifs, themed Spotify playlists, and unique Gen-Z content to create an engaged community of fragrance advocates.

Sparti Scents® are now available on Amazon.com for $14.99 (0.15 oz) or $19.99 (0.24 oz).

About Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC

Scentinvent™ Technologies is a fragrance and beauty incubator, innovation and licensing company that is re-imagining the use of fragrance through its innovative formulas and portable delivery systems creating a new level of fantasy for the consumer. Sparti Scents® was spun out of Scentinvent™ Technologies, LLC. A female founded business by Abby Wallach and Caroline Fabrigas, award-winning beauty and media entrepreneurs and executives who are re-inventing the fragrance category for the modern day, travel ready and social media savvy customer.

About Scent Beauty, Inc.

Scent Beauty, Inc. is the fastest-growing emerging beauty company specializing in launching unique, culturally relevant Brands to consumers worldwide. Scent Beauty's portfolio showcases the possibilities of scent in Fashion, Celebrities, Lifestyle, and Naturals. In a short span of two years, Scent Beauty has successfully launched: CHER, Dolly Parton, Kylie Minogue, Sabrina Carpenter, Stetson and the Phluid Project. Scent Beauty is a leader in product innovation and subscribes to values of diversity, sustainability, and breakthrough digital content to create discovery.